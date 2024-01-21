Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chhattisgarh loses two wickets as light plays spoilsport again

As gloomy weather and bad light played spoilsport and only nine overs could be bowled in 40 minutes of play, Bengal pushed for the crucial first-innings lead in its Ranji Trophy Group-B match against Chhattisgarh at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

With light posing hurdles in the resumption of the third day’s play, Bengal declared its first innings at its overnight total of 381 for eight and delivered early blows on Chhattisgarh, which was at 27 for two at stumps.

With the possibility of an outright result looking remote after most of the time over two days was lost due to poor light, Bengal looked for three points.

When play finally began at 3:34 pm in the final session after several rounds of inspection, the home bowlers searched for quick wickets while the touring side’s openers, K.D. Eknath and Rishabh Tiwari, batted with positive intent and scored off loose deliveries.

Suraj Jaiswal provided the breakthrough in the seventh over as a solid looking Eknath edged one to Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary at the first slip.

Off-spinner Karan Lal trapped the left-handed Rishabh lbw in the next over.

Chhattisgarh batters Jivesh Butte and Ashutosh Singh survived some anxious moments in fading light before the umpires halted the play again and eventually drew the stumps for the day.

With the weatherman predicting a cloudy and hazy final day, Bengal will attempt to inflate its points while Chhattisgarh will try not to concede a first innings lead.