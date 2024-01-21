MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chhattisgarh loses two wickets as light plays spoilsport again

With light posing hurdles in the resumption of the third day’s play, Bengal declared its first innings at its overnight total of 381 for eight and delivered early blows on Chhattisgarh, which was at 27 for two at stumps.

Published : Jan 21, 2024 17:35 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Chhattisgarh players on the ground after the play was delayed due to ‘bad light’ during the third day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Chhattisgarh, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Chhattisgarh players on the ground after the play was delayed due to ‘bad light’ during the third day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Chhattisgarh, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Chhattisgarh players on the ground after the play was delayed due to ‘bad light’ during the third day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Chhattisgarh, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

As gloomy weather and bad light played spoilsport and only nine overs could be bowled in 40 minutes of play, Bengal pushed for the crucial first-innings lead in its Ranji Trophy Group-B match against Chhattisgarh at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

With light posing hurdles in the resumption of the third day’s play, Bengal declared its first innings at its overnight total of 381 for eight and delivered early blows on Chhattisgarh, which was at 27 for two at stumps.

With the possibility of an outright result looking remote after most of the time over two days was lost due to poor light, Bengal looked for three points.

ALSO READ: Cheteshwar Pujara completes 20,000 first-class runs

When play finally began at 3:34 pm in the final session after several rounds of inspection, the home bowlers searched for quick wickets while the touring side’s openers, K.D. Eknath and Rishabh Tiwari, batted with positive intent and scored off loose deliveries.

Suraj Jaiswal provided the breakthrough in the seventh over as a solid looking Eknath edged one to Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary at the first slip.

Off-spinner Karan Lal trapped the left-handed Rishabh lbw in the next over.

Chhattisgarh batters Jivesh Butte and Ashutosh Singh survived some anxious moments in fading light before the umpires halted the play again and eventually drew the stumps for the day.

With the weatherman predicting a cloudy and hazy final day, Bengal will attempt to inflate its points while Chhattisgarh will try not to concede a first innings lead.

Brief Scores:
Bengal -- 1st innings: 381 for eight dec. in 128 overs
Chhattisgarh --1st innings: Total (for two wickets in 9 overs) 27 (Jivesh Butte (batting) 0, Ashutosh Singh (batting) 0)

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Bengal /

Chhattisgarh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Satwik-Chirag go down 21-15, 11-21, 19-21 in India Open final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chhattisgarh loses two wickets as light plays spoilsport again
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh shares lead after win; Vidit stuns Firouzja
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 3 update: TN wins by an innings and 129 runs vs Railways; Haryana, Hyderabad post massive wins
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australian Open 2024: Tsitsipas sees exit as another chance to evolve
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chhattisgarh loses two wickets as light plays spoilsport again
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mayank, Devdutt centuries propel Karnataka towards lead despite late wickets
    N. Sudarshan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Abishek Porel’s maiden ton keeps Bengal in command against Chhattisgarh on Day 2
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kotian, Lalwani, Dube save Mumbai the blushes against Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Batters make merry after Hyderabad bundles out Sikkim on Day 1
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Satwik-Chirag go down 21-15, 11-21, 19-21 in India Open final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chhattisgarh loses two wickets as light plays spoilsport again
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh shares lead after win; Vidit stuns Firouzja
    Rakesh Rao
  4. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 3 update: TN wins by an innings and 129 runs vs Railways; Haryana, Hyderabad post massive wins
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australian Open 2024: Tsitsipas sees exit as another chance to evolve
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment