Ranji Trophy 2022 LIVE Score, Round 3, Day 2: TN loses nine wickets; Padikkal nears double hundred; Bengal seven down

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the day 2 of the third round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.

TN vs Jharkhand | S Dipak Ragav: WICKET!!! Jagadeesan tries to slash one through covers and edges to the keeper. poor shot considering the situation. Sushant Mishra gets his 2nd wicket. TN 272/9

J&K vs Railways | Dhruva Prasad: Umar Nazir with the new ball for J&K. Pratham Singh and Vivek Singh will continue for Railways. Three slips and a gully.

Mumbai vs Odisha | Amol Karhadkar: Morning from Narendra Modi Stadium "B". Odisha tail bas been knocking the balls in a bid to prolong its innings. Mumbai, meanwhile, is ready to wrap it up.

TN vs Jharkhand | S Dipak Ragav: WICKET !!! Sushant Mishra removes Mohammed. sends the stump for a walk. TN 265/8

TN vs Jharkhand | S Dipak Ragav says from Guwahati that we have an on-time start on day two at the venue.

J&K vs Railways | Dhruva Prasad: The teams have arrived at the IIT Chemplast Ground here in Chennai. The Railways are in a huddle straightaway. The J&K players are getting some fielding practice. Big second day coming up. Overcast conditions yet again and everything to play for.

Scores, Day 1 Nagaland 276/5 vs Mizoram

Chhatisgarh 290/4 vs Delhi

Baroda 92/2 vs Hyderabad 197

Bengal 329/6 vs Chandigarh (REPORT)

Haryana 269/4 vs Himachal Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh 218/2 vs Kerala (REPORT)

Railways 0/0 vs Jammu and Kashmir 259 (REPORT)

Bihar 76/6 vs Arunachal Pradesh 196

Services 101/1 vs Rajasthan 92

Sikkim 337/7 vs Manipur

Tamil Nadu 256/7 vs Jharkhand (REPORT)

Punjab 79/7 vs Tripura 127

Andhra Pradesh 42/1 vs Uttarakhand 194 (REPORT)

Karnataka 293/3 vs Pondicherry (REPORT)

Gujarat 303/3 vs Meghalaya

Odisha 250/6 vs Mumbai (REPORT)

Maharashtra 296/4 vs Uttar Pradesh

Assam 289/6 vs Vidarbha

Saurashtra 343/7 vs Goa Top Performers of Day 1 Gujarat B H Merai (c) (103 n.o., 201b; 11x4) Het (wk) (91 n.o., 134b; 8x4, 3x6) Madhya Pradesh Yash Dubey (105 n.o., 264b; 15x4) Karnataka Devdutt Padikkal (161 n.o., 277b; 20x4, 2x6) Siddharth K V (85, 168b; 11x4) J&K Qamran Iqbal (83, 98b; 11x4, 3x6) Railways Karn Sharma (29-4-76-6) Saurashtra Chirag Jani (140, 190b; 22x4, 2x6) Sheldon Jackson (96 n.o., 119b; 6x4, 5x6) Andhra Pradesh Ayyappa Bandaru (23-8-37-4) Tripura M B Mura Singh (9.3-2-25-5) Punjab Baltej Singh (13.4-3-33-5)

