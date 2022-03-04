Domestic Ranji Trophy 2022 LIVE Score, Round 3, Day 2: TN loses nine wickets; Padikkal nears double hundred; Bengal seven down Ranji Trophy 2022 live cricket score online: All the cricket score updates from Mumbai v Odisha, Saurashtra vs Goa, and other matches from round 3, day 2. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 March, 2022 09:35 IST Devdutt Padikkal will be aiming for his maiden first-class double hundred as action resumes on Day 2 on Friday. - SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 March, 2022 09:35 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the day 2 of the third round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.TN vs Jharkhand | S Dipak Ragav: WICKET!!! Jagadeesan tries to slash one through covers and edges to the keeper. poor shot considering the situation. Sushant Mishra gets his 2nd wicket. TN 272/9J&K vs Railways | Dhruva Prasad: Umar Nazir with the new ball for J&K. Pratham Singh and Vivek Singh will continue for Railways. Three slips and a gully.Mumbai vs Odisha | Amol Karhadkar: Morning from Narendra Modi Stadium "B". Odisha tail bas been knocking the balls in a bid to prolong its innings. Mumbai, meanwhile, is ready to wrap it up. TN vs Jharkhand | S Dipak Ragav: WICKET !!! Sushant Mishra removes Mohammed. sends the stump for a walk. TN 265/8TN vs Jharkhand | S Dipak Ragav says from Guwahati that we have an on-time start on day two at the venue. J&K vs Railways | Dhruva Prasad: The teams have arrived at the IIT Chemplast Ground here in Chennai. The Railways are in a huddle straightaway. The J&K players are getting some fielding practice. Big second day coming up. Overcast conditions yet again and everything to play for. Scores, Day 1Nagaland 276/5 vs MizoramChhatisgarh 290/4 vs DelhiBaroda 92/2 vs Hyderabad 197Bengal 329/6 vs Chandigarh (REPORT)Haryana 269/4 vs Himachal PradeshMadhya Pradesh 218/2 vs Kerala (REPORT)Railways 0/0 vs Jammu and Kashmir 259 (REPORT)Bihar 76/6 vs Arunachal Pradesh 196Services 101/1 vs Rajasthan 92Sikkim 337/7 vs ManipurTamil Nadu 256/7 vs Jharkhand (REPORT)Punjab 79/7 vs Tripura 127Andhra Pradesh 42/1 vs Uttarakhand 194 (REPORT)Karnataka 293/3 vs Pondicherry (REPORT)Gujarat 303/3 vs MeghalayaOdisha 250/6 vs Mumbai (REPORT)Maharashtra 296/4 vs Uttar PradeshAssam 289/6 vs VidarbhaSaurashtra 343/7 vs GoaTop Performers of Day 1GujaratB H Merai (c) (103 n.o., 201b; 11x4)Het (wk) (91 n.o., 134b; 8x4, 3x6)Madhya PradeshYash Dubey (105 n.o., 264b; 15x4)KarnatakaDevdutt Padikkal (161 n.o., 277b; 20x4, 2x6)Siddharth K V (85, 168b; 11x4)J&KQamran Iqbal (83, 98b; 11x4, 3x6)RailwaysKarn Sharma (29-4-76-6)SaurashtraChirag Jani (140, 190b; 22x4, 2x6)Sheldon Jackson (96 n.o., 119b; 6x4, 5x6)Andhra PradeshAyyappa Bandaru (23-8-37-4)TripuraM B Mura Singh (9.3-2-25-5)PunjabBaltej Singh (13.4-3-33-5) RELATED Shahbaz Nadeem hopeful of India comeback in home Tests Ranji Trophy: Prasidh Krishna continues to impress Ranji Trophy: Mumbai struggles for a reliable No. 3 Ranji Trophy: Kerala's Vathsal Govind brings solidity to batting line-up Ranji Trophy: Bengal seamer Akash Deep's need for speed Shams Mulani: Never felt I was only a white-ball bowler Ranji Trophy: Rohan Kunnummal and the never-ending hundreds Ranji Trophy: Baroda’s Vishnu Solanki to play third match despite losing father Ranji Trophy: Infrastructural boost by CAP a factor in Pondicherry’s success, say selectors ROUND 3, PREVIEWMatch PreviewsTODAY'S MATCHESGujarat vs Meghalaya, Elite Group A, RajkotMadhya Pradesh vs Kerala, Elite Group A, Rajkot (PREVIEW)Bengal vs Chandigarh, Elite Group B, Cuttack (PREVIEW)Baroda vs Hyderabad, Elite Group B, BhubaneswarRailways vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group C, Chennai (PREVIEW)Karnataka vs Pondicherry, Elite Group C, Chennai (PREVIEW)Mumbai vs Odisha, Elite Group D, Ahmedabad (PREVIEW)Saurashtra vs Goa, Elite Group D, AhmedabadRajasthan vs Services, Elite Group E, ThiruvananthapuramAndhra vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group E, ThiruvananthapuramPunjab vs Tripura, Elite Group F, DelhiHimachal Pradesh vs Haryana, Elite Group F, DelhiUttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra, Elite Group G, GurgaonVidarbha vs Assam, Elite Group G, RohtakTamil Nadu vs Jharkhand, Elite Group H, Guwahati (PREVIEW)Delhi vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group H, GuwahatiNagaland vs Mizoram, Plate Group, KolkataBihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, KolkataManipur vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Kolkata