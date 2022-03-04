Domestic

Ranji Trophy 2022 LIVE Score, Round 3, Day 2: TN loses nine wickets; Padikkal nears double hundred; Bengal seven down

Ranji Trophy 2022 live cricket score online: All the cricket score updates from Mumbai v Odisha, Saurashtra vs Goa, and other matches from round 3, day 2.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 04 March, 2022 09:35 IST

Devdutt Padikkal will be aiming for his maiden first-class double hundred as action resumes on Day 2 on Friday.   -  SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the day 2 of the third round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.

TN vs Jharkhand | S Dipak Ragav: WICKET!!! Jagadeesan tries to slash one through covers and edges to the keeper. poor shot considering the situation. Sushant Mishra gets his 2nd wicket. TN 272/9

J&K vs Railways | Dhruva Prasad: Umar Nazir with the new ball for J&K. Pratham Singh and Vivek Singh will continue for Railways. Three slips and a gully.

Mumbai vs Odisha | Amol Karhadkar: Morning from Narendra Modi Stadium "B". Odisha tail bas been knocking the balls in a bid to prolong its innings. Mumbai, meanwhile, is ready to wrap it up.

 

TN vs Jharkhand | S Dipak Ragav: WICKET !!! Sushant Mishra removes Mohammed. sends the stump for a walk. TN 265/8

TN vs Jharkhand | S Dipak Ragav says from Guwahati that we have an on-time start on day two at the venue.

J&K vs Railways | Dhruva Prasad: The teams have arrived at the IIT Chemplast Ground here in Chennai. The Railways are in a huddle straightaway. The J&K players are getting some fielding practice. Big second day coming up. Overcast conditions yet again and everything to play for.

 

Scores, Day 1

Nagaland 276/5 vs Mizoram
Chhatisgarh 290/4 vs Delhi
Baroda 92/2 vs Hyderabad 197
Bengal 329/6 vs Chandigarh (REPORT)
Haryana 269/4 vs Himachal Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh 218/2 vs Kerala (REPORT)
Railways 0/0 vs Jammu and Kashmir 259 (REPORT)
Bihar 76/6 vs Arunachal Pradesh 196
Services 101/1 vs Rajasthan 92
Sikkim 337/7 vs Manipur
Tamil Nadu 256/7 vs Jharkhand (REPORT)
Punjab 79/7 vs Tripura 127
Andhra Pradesh 42/1 vs Uttarakhand 194 (REPORT)
Karnataka 293/3 vs Pondicherry (REPORT)
Gujarat 303/3 vs Meghalaya
Odisha 250/6 vs Mumbai (REPORT)
Maharashtra 296/4 vs Uttar Pradesh
Assam 289/6 vs Vidarbha
Saurashtra 343/7 vs Goa

Top Performers of Day 1

Gujarat

B H Merai (c) (103 n.o., 201b; 11x4)

Het (wk) (91 n.o., 134b; 8x4, 3x6)

Madhya Pradesh

Yash Dubey (105 n.o., 264b; 15x4)

Karnataka

Devdutt Padikkal (161 n.o., 277b; 20x4, 2x6)

Siddharth K V (85, 168b; 11x4)

J&K

Qamran Iqbal (83, 98b; 11x4, 3x6)

Railways

Karn Sharma (29-4-76-6)

Saurashtra

Chirag Jani (140, 190b; 22x4, 2x6)

Sheldon Jackson (96 n.o., 119b; 6x4, 5x6)

Andhra Pradesh

Ayyappa Bandaru (23-8-37-4)

Tripura

M B Mura Singh (9.3-2-25-5)

Punjab

Baltej Singh (13.4-3-33-5)

 

 

