MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs AFG match today?

ENG vs AFG LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch England vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match today?

Published : Oct 15, 2023 07:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England captain Jos Buttler runs for the ball during a nets session at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
England captain Jos Buttler runs for the ball during a nets session at Arun Jaitley Stadium. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
infoIcon

England captain Jos Buttler runs for the ball during a nets session at Arun Jaitley Stadium. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England faces Afghanistan in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

England started its World Cup title defence on the wrong foot, crashing to a big defeat to New Zealand in the tournament opener.

But Jos Buttler’s side has bounced back with a win over Bangladesh and will look to add two more points against Afghanistan, a side it has never lost to in the format.

Here is all you need to know about the match:

England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

When will England vs Afghanistan World Cup match be played?

The England vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, October 15.

What time will England vs Afghanistan World Cup match begin?

The England vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will England vs Afghanistan World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England vs Afghanistan will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

ALSO READ
Who will win ICC World Cup 2023? Answer lies in what wins World Cups

Which TV channel will broadcast England vs Afghanistan World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England vs Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of England vs Afghanistan World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England vs Afghanistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

THE SQUADS
England
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
Afghanistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Berardi brace helps Italy thrash Malta, Hungary, Slovenia also win
    Reuters
  3. England vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction LIVE, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: ENG vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Cup 2023: Rohit’s pyrotechnics, top-notch bowling help India sink Pakistan in Ahmedabad
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. EURO 2024 qualifiers: We must keep Haaland out of box says Spain keeper Simon
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. England vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction LIVE, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: ENG vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. “IND vs PAK seemed like a BCCI and not an ICC event” - Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Kane Williamson: The New Zealand star who needs to shine despite injury setback
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. India’s Siraj focuses on mantra of ‘adapt and perform’, refuses to hype win against Pakistan
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Berardi brace helps Italy thrash Malta, Hungary, Slovenia also win
    Reuters
  3. England vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction LIVE, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: ENG vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Cup 2023: Rohit’s pyrotechnics, top-notch bowling help India sink Pakistan in Ahmedabad
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. EURO 2024 qualifiers: We must keep Haaland out of box says Spain keeper Simon
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment