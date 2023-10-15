England vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch ENG vs AFG match today?

England faces Afghanistan in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

England started its World Cup title defence on the wrong foot, crashing to a big defeat to New Zealand in the tournament opener.

But Jos Buttler’s side has bounced back with a win over Bangladesh and will look to add two more points against Afghanistan, a side it has never lost to in the format.

Here is all you need to know about the match:

England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

When will England vs Afghanistan World Cup match be played?

The England vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, October 15.

What time will England vs Afghanistan World Cup match begin?

The England vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will England vs Afghanistan World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England vs Afghanistan will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Which TV channel will broadcast England vs Afghanistan World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between England vs Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of England vs Afghanistan World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between England vs Afghanistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.