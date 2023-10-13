MagazineBuy Print

ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Nice to tick it off,’ says Boult after taking 200th ODI wicket against Bangladesh

Boult, 34, reached the personal landmark when he dismissed Towhid Hridoy, caught at extra cover by Mitchell Santner for 13, in the 38th over during New Zealand’s clash against Bangladesh.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 20:19 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

AFP
New Zealand’s Trent Boult takes his 200th ODI
New Zealand’s Trent Boult takes his 200th ODI | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Trent Boult takes his 200th ODI | Photo Credit: AFP

Veteran New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult took his 200th one-day international wicket in Friday’s World Cup clash against Bangladesh and admitted: “It’s nice to tick it off.”

Boult, 34, reached the personal landmark when he dismissed Towhid Hridoy, caught at extra cover by Mitchell Santner for 13, in the 38th over.

Playing in his 107th ODI, Boult is the sixth New Zealand bowler to break the 200-wicket mark in the format.

Earlier Friday, he had dismissed Liton Das, celebrating his 29th birthday, off the first ball of the match.

“It was pretty hard not to think about the 200th wicket when it was coming up on the screen every day before the match,” said Boult who finished the innings with 2-45 as Bangladesh made 245-9.

“It’s nice to tick it off and on a bigger note nice to keep Bangladesh to a good total and hopefully we can chase it down.

ALSO READ | SHUBMAN 99 PERCENT AVAILABLE FOR INDIA VS PAKISTAN

“It’s not why you play the game but nice to tick them off along the way. The one-day format is one I’ve enjoyed down the years. I feel lucky to be here in a third World Cup and contributing like I do.”

Boult’s 200 wickets in ODIs takes him level with Chris Cairns on New Zealand’s all-time list which is topped by spin bowler Daniel Vettori who claimed 297 before he retired in 2015.

In an international career which stretches back to 2011, Boult also has 317 Test wickets and 74 in T20s.

Related Topics

Cricket World Cup /

ICC /

ODI World Cup /

New Zealand /

Trent Boult /

Bangladesh cricket /

Bangladesh

