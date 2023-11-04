MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Zaman dedicates victory to Pakistan fielding coach after win against New Zealand 

New Zealand skipper Williamson doffed his hat off to Fakhar Zaman’s unbeaten 81-ball 121 and termed it ‘one of his finest efforts’.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 22:19 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman in action during the match against New Zealand.
Preparation, hard work, chutzpah, shortcomings - these were strains available in equal measure in the fibres of both New Zealand and Pakistan, but player of the match Fakhar Zaman attributed his side’s 21-run triumph (Duckworth and Lewis Method) simply to luck.

“When you perform, people can see your work but they don’t when you don’t find success,” Zaman said after his unbeaten 81-ball 121 mauling of the Black Caps here on Friday.

The 33-year-old dedicated the win, which keeps Pakistan alive in the tournament to team fielding coach Aftab Khan.

“Aftab has an academy in Peshawar. He identified that I tend to struggle against off-spinners, he’s one himself, and so he worked on it with me. He identified my weaknesses and gave me time to fix them. You need people like that around you,” Zaman said.

Pakistan’s director of cricket Mickey Arthur had, before this fixture, hinted at diving deep into research and strategy and the results were there for all to see.

“We knew there was a possibility of rain and wanted to ensure our score stays above the mark. We got messages on what our score needed to be at different stages,” he added.

New Zealand, despite an exceptional batting show, found itself hard done by Saqlain Mushtaq’s infamous Qudrat ka Nizam (way of nature) quip. However, Kane Williamson emphasised that the pep talks will be short and the team will take its lessons and look forward.

“There’s a lot left in this tournament for us. Although it’s a frustrating result for us after so much of it going so well, the quicker we move on and focus on our next challenge, the better,” he said.

Zaman has now scored four centuries against the Black Caps in ODIs this year and Williamson doffed his hat off to his style of play.

“When Fakhar’s going, not many grounds are big enough. This one certainly wasn’t. He swung seriously hard and he hit everything off the middle of his bat and it went for miles. Today was probably one of his finest efforts,” the Kiwi captain added.

