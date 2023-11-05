MagazineBuy Print

Jadeja registers best ODI figures during IND vs SA; Becomes second Indian spinner to take World Cup fifer after Yuvraj

India’s Ravindra Jadeja becomes only the second Indian spinner after Yuvraj Singh to take a five-wicket-haul in the ODI World Cup during the India-South Africa WC league match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 20:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s David Miller.
India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s David Miller. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s David Miller. | Photo Credit: AFP

India's Ravindra Jadeja becomes only the second Indian spinner after Yuvraj Singh to take a five-wicket-haul in the ODI World Cup during the India-South Africa WC league match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Yuvraj picked 5/31 in 10 overs against Ireland at M. Chinnswamy in Bengaluru in the 2011 World Cup.

HIGHLIGHTS | INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA

He also registered his best ODI figures of five for 33 and picked second ODI fifer, improving on the previous best five for 36 against West Indies in 2013.

India bundled out Proteas on 83 to register a mammoth 234-run victory, sealing the top spot in the points table.

India has won eight matches to get 16 points, while South Africa stays with 12 points in eight games.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup /

Ravindra Jadeja /

Yuvraj Singh

