FAQs T20 World Cup 2021: Quiz 2 Test your T20 World Cup knowledge with our quiz. Team Sportstar Chennai 13 October, 2021 19:54 IST Time for a selfie! The T20 World Cup trophy was on display during an event at Cyber Hub in Gurugram on Saturday. - PTI Team Sportstar Chennai 13 October, 2021 19:54 IST 1.Which of the following countries has not won a single edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup? Sri Lanka Even though Australia has won five ODI World Cups, the country hasn't managed to lift the T20 World Cup trophy yet. Australia Even though Australia has won five ODI World Cups, the country hasn't managed to lift the T20 World Cup trophy yet. England Even though Australia has won five ODI World Cups, the country hasn't managed to lift the T20 World Cup trophy yet. 2.Which is the only country to have won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup more than once? India West Indies won the tournament in 2012 and 2016. Pakistan West Indies won the tournament in 2012 and 2016. West Indies West Indies won the tournament in 2012 and 2016. 3.Which two teams will make their debut at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021? Oman and Papua New Guinea Oman had made its debut at the 2016 edition of the tournament. Oman and Namibia Oman had made its debut at the 2016 edition of the tournament. Namibia and Papua New Guinea Oman had made its debut at the 2016 edition of the tournament. 4.How many teams will play in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2021? 16 New entrants Namibia and Papua New Guinea are set to join 14 other teams to fight for the title in the showpiece event. 12 New entrants Namibia and Papua New Guinea are set to join 14 other teams to fight for the title in the showpiece event. 14 New entrants Namibia and Papua New Guinea are set to join 14 other teams to fight for the title in the showpiece event. 5.What has been the greatest win margin (by runs) at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup? 234 Sri Lanka (260-6) beat Kenya (88) at the Wanderers on September 14, 2007. 172 Sri Lanka (260-6) beat Kenya (88) at the Wanderers on September 14, 2007. 193 Sri Lanka (260-6) beat Kenya (88) at the Wanderers on September 14, 2007.