FAQs

T20 World Cup 2021: Quiz 2

Test your T20 World Cup knowledge with our quiz.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 13 October, 2021 19:54 IST
T20 World Cup trophy

Time for a selfie! The T20 World Cup trophy was on display during an event at Cyber Hub in Gurugram on Saturday.   -  PTI

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Chennai 13 October, 2021 19:54 IST
1.Which of the following countries has not won a single edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup?
2.Which is the only country to have won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup more than once?
3.Which two teams will make their debut at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021?
4.How many teams will play in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2021?
5.What has been the greatest win margin (by runs) at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

Read more stories on FAQs.

Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App