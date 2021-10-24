India vs Pakistan: IND, PAK to meet in their 200th international match at T20 World Cup 2021

India and Pakistan will meet for the 200th time in an international cricket match on Sunday during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan has had a superior win rate, with 86 victories marked against its name compared to India's 70. While there have been 38 draws and four 'no results', the sides had ended on a tie once.

Pakistan toured India for the first time in 1952 for a five Test series. The first Test was held in Delhi where the host, led by Lala Amarnath, thumped the visitor by an innings and 70 runs. India went on to win the series 2-1.



The sides last squared off in the 50-over World Cup. India won on this occasion as well by 89 runs (D/L method). Their last T20I was played in the previous edition of the Twenty20 World Cup in 2016, where MS Dhoni's men won by six wickets.