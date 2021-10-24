T20 World Cup News News India vs Pakistan: IND, PAK to meet in their 200th international match at T20 World Cup 2021 Pakistan has had a superior win rate, with 86 victories marked against its name compared to India's 70. While there have been 38 draws and four 'no results', the sides had ended on a tie once. Team Sportstar Dubai 24 October, 2021 15:15 IST Virat Kohli (left) and Babar Azam - AFP Team Sportstar Dubai 24 October, 2021 15:15 IST India and Pakistan will meet for the 200th time in an international cricket match on Sunday during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium.Pakistan has had a superior win rate, with 86 victories marked against its name compared to India's 70. While there have been 38 draws and four 'no results', the sides had ended on a tie once.READ | IND vs PAK: Head-to-head record in World Cups Pakistan toured India for the first time in 1952 for a five Test series. The first Test was held in Delhi where the host, led by Lala Amarnath, thumped the visitor by an innings and 70 runs. India went on to win the series 2-1.IND vs PAK LIVE: India vs Pakistan LIVE, T20 World Cup live score: IND eyes 6th T20 WC win vs PAK; Playing XI, Streaming updates The sides last squared off in the 50-over World Cup. India won on this occasion as well by 89 runs (D/L method). Their last T20I was played in the previous edition of the Twenty20 World Cup in 2016, where MS Dhoni's men won by six wickets. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :