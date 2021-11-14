NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

Kane Williamson's New Zealand takes on the Aaron Finch-led Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday.

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS

The two teams have met only once earlier in the T20 WC -- On March 18, 2016, New Zealand beat Australia by eight runs at Dharamsala.

However, AUS will be confident going into Sunday's match owing to its three-wicket victory over the Black Caps in a warm-up game ahead of this tournament. In all Twenty20 international games combined as well, the Aussies enjoy an advantage with a 9:5 win ratio.

KEY PLAYERS IN NZ vs AUS, AUS vs NZ

With 435 runs, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill boasts incredible batting stats against Australia. Meanwhile, AUS skipper Aaron Finch (251) has scored the most runs against the Kiwis.

Ashton Agar has the most wickets against NZ - 13. Ish Sodhi is the top New Zealand wicket-taker with 16 scalps against Australia.