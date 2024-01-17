MagazineBuy Print

India A vs England A: Lions batters in ‘Bazball’ mode; post 382/3 on Day 1

Keaton Jennings smashed 154 off 188 deliveries with 20 boundaries and two sixes while adding 157 for the opening stand with Alex Lees and another 127 with skipper Josh Bohanon.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 21:24 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: England’s Keaton Jennings plays a shot during the third day of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Galle, Sri Lanka.
FILE PHOTO: England’s Keaton Jennings plays a shot during the third day of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: ERANGA JAYAWARDENA/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England's Keaton Jennings plays a shot during the third day of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and England in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: ERANGA JAYAWARDENA/ AP

India A bowlers got a taste of the ‘Bazball’ approach as England Lions, led by opener Keaton Jennings, pulverised an attack full of seasoned domestic operators to score 382 for 3 in just 82 overs on the opening day of the four-day ‘unofficial Test’ here.

Jennings smashed 154 off 188 deliveries with 20 boundaries and two sixes while adding 157 for the opening stand with Alex Lees (73 of 91 balls) and another 127 with skipper Josh Bohanon (93 batting off 140 balls).

The left-handed Jennings, who played his last Test for England nearly five years ago, was severe on Navdeep Saini (0/72 in 14 overs), who leaked runs on both sides of the wicket to undo all the good work done by his fellow new-ball bowler Vidwath Kaverappa (0/38 in 13 overs).

The third pacer and fastest of the three, Tushar Deshpande, was the most profligate as his strategy to just dig it in short flopped badly, the bowler going for 79 runs in 14 overs.

ALSO READ: Suryakumar Yadav undergoes sports hernia surgery

The India A bowlers only managed three maidens across the whole day’s play and the national selectors watching the proceedings would be disappointed that two specialist spinners -- left-arm slow bowler Manav Suthar (3/85 in 18 overs) and off-spinner Pulkit Narang (0/97 in 21 overs) -- allowed the top three to chance their arms at will.

In the 39 combined overs, the two spinners in familiar but batting-friendly conditions leaked 182 runs at 4.66 runs per over while the overall innings run-rate was a shade below at 4.65.

With 46 boundaries and three sixes hit in 82 overs, it was clear that England senior men’s team coach Brendon McCullum’s attacking philosophy of taking conditions out of the equation is also being practised in the junior national team.

Brief Scores:
England Lions 382/3 in 82 overs (Keaton Jennings 154, Josh Bohanan 93 batting, Alex Lees 73, Manav Suthar 3/85).

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
