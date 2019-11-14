India vs Bangladesh: Shami, Umesh, Ishant rule day one

On a lively green wicket, with good bounce and carry, the Indian fast bowlers dictated terms on day one of the first Test here against Bangladesh. Dismissed cheaply for 150, the tourist need to pull off a miracle to stay afloat in the Test, its maiden campaign in the World Test Championship.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam (6) and Imrul Kayes (6) had a torrid time in the middle. The left-handers looked impatient, careless and in a hurry to score as they kept swinging their bats out to length deliveries outside off.

Kayes was caught by Ajinkya Rahane at gully off an Umesh Yadav length ball, while Islam nicked an Ishant delivery to stumper Wriddhiman Saha.

In the first session, the runs that came in boundaries were either off an inside edge, top edge or an outside edge. Skipper Mominul Haque (37 off 80) and experienced batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (43 off 105) showed a bit of resistance, but the others did not last more than 36 balls.

The Shami storm

Mohammed Shami may have missed a Test hat-trick by a whisker, but he was instrumental in India bowling Bangladesh out for 150. - PTI

Mohammed Shami missed a Test hat-trick by a whisker. The right-arm pacer ran through Bangladesh at the stroke of tea clean bowling Rahim and trapping Mehidy Hasan in front of the stumps in consecutive balls.

But Ishant Sharma ensured a team hat-trick as the first ball of the next over saw the end of Liton Das (21); caught by Kohli at slip.

Besides the pacers, Ashwin impressed with his flight and accuracy. He cleaned up Mominul and Mahmudullah (10) with two straighter deliveries.

Dropped chances

Ashwin could've had Mominul (batting on 2) and Mahmudullah (7) out earlier but for Rahane's dropped chances in the cordon.

Rahim was dropped thrice — once on 3 by Virat Kohli at the slip cordon off a ferocious Yadav delivery — on 14 by Rahane again off Ashwin. He was tad late to react at first slip. And again on 34 by Saha off a classical off-spinner that spun back in.

The Pujara show

Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal helped India recover from Rohit Sharma's early dismissal, before taking the attack to Bangladesh. - R. V. MOORTHY

Batting in the last session, Rohit Sharma (6) was the only Indian wicket to fall. Young pacer Abu Jayed stole an edge off the in-form batsman that landed straight to Liton behind the stumps. Kayes dropped Mayank Agarwal on 32 at first slip off Jayed, which was the only other chance for the visitor.

Ebadat Hossain looked clinical but not effective enough to trouble Agarwal (37*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (43*).

It was not a usual Pujara blocking deliveries. He smashed seven boundaries in the 61-ball knock.

Bangladesh perhaps missed a third pacer as the youngsters failed to maintain the momentum with the Indian batters hitting 14 boundaries in the last session, ending on 86/1 at stumps.