Home Records India vs England in Tests Batting records: Most runs, most hundreds, best average and highest individual score India vs England: Here's the complete list of batsmen with most runs, most hundreds, best average and highest individual score in Ind vs Eng Tests played in India. Team Sportstar 03 February, 2021 10:22 IST Sachin Tendulkar has 960 runs in 23 Test innings against England in India. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 03 February, 2021 10:22 IST England is all set to kickoff its tour of India - four Tests, five Twenty20s and three one‑day internationals - with the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from February 5. Ahead of the four-match Test series, here are some key batting stats from India vs England Tests in India. Who has most runs in India-England Tests in IndiaSunil Gavaskar - 1331 runs in 39 inningsAlastair Cook - 1235 runs in 26 inningsGundappa Viswanath - 1022 runs in 30 inningsSachin Tendulkar - 960 runs in 23 inningsVijay Manjrekar - 885 runs in 18 innings India vs England: Archer backs ECB's resting and rotating policy Who has the best average in India-England Tests in India (min. 500 runs)Ken Barrington - 96.28 (674 runs in 10 innings)Mohammed Azharuddin - 93.28 (653 runs in 8 innings)Virat Kohli - 70.25 (843 runs in 15 innings)Cheteshwar Pujara - 64.53 (835 runs in 15 innings)Vijay Manjrekar - 55.31 (885 runs in 18 innings) India-England first Test to be played behind closed doors Who has most hundreds in India-England Tests in India5 - Alastair Cook4 - Mohammed Azharuddin, Cheteshwar Pujara3- Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Gundappa Viswanath, Ken Barrington, Andrew Strauss World Test Championship: How India, England or Australia can qualify for final to beat New Zealand Who has the highest Individual score in India-England Tests in IndiaKarun Nair - 303*Virat Kohli - 235Vinod Kambli - 224Gundappa Viswanath - 222Mike Gatting - 207 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos