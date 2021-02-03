Records

India vs England in Tests Batting records: Most runs, most hundreds, best average and highest individual score

India vs England: Here's the complete list of batsmen with most runs, most hundreds, best average and highest individual score in Ind vs Eng Tests played in India.

03 February, 2021 10:22 IST

Sachin Tendulkar has 960 runs in 23 Test innings against England in India.   -  GETTY IMAGES

England is all set to kickoff its tour of India - four Tests, five Twenty20s and three one‑day internationals - with the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from February 5. Ahead of the four-match Test series, here are some key batting stats from India vs England Tests in India.

Who has most runs in India-England Tests in India

Sunil Gavaskar - 1331 runs in 39 innings

Alastair Cook - 1235 runs in 26 innings

Gundappa Viswanath - 1022 runs in 30 innings

Sachin Tendulkar - 960 runs in 23 innings

Vijay Manjrekar - 885 runs in 18 innings

Who has the best average in India-England Tests in India (min. 500 runs)

Ken Barrington - 96.28 (674 runs in 10 innings)

Mohammed Azharuddin - 93.28 (653 runs in 8 innings)

Virat Kohli - 70.25 (843 runs in 15 innings)

Cheteshwar Pujara - 64.53 (835 runs in 15 innings)

Vijay Manjrekar - 55.31 (885 runs in 18 innings)

Who has most hundreds in India-England Tests in India

5 - Alastair Cook

4 - Mohammed Azharuddin, Cheteshwar Pujara

3- Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Gundappa Viswanath, Ken Barrington, Andrew Strauss

Who has the highest Individual score in India-England Tests in India

Karun Nair - 303*

Virat Kohli - 235

Vinod Kambli - 224

Gundappa Viswanath - 222

Mike Gatting - 207

