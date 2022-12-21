IPL Auction 2023: Who are the oldest players in list for December 23 mini-auction?

The IPL 2023 auction is set to take place in Kochi on December 23, with 407 players in contention for a maximum of 87 spots among 10 teams.

Several veteran stars - Indian and overseas - are part of the mini-auction list. Here is a look at the oldest players to be part of the IPL 2023 mini-auction plater pool

Amit Mishra - 40

Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra is the oldest player in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The 40-year-old is the joint-most successful IPL spinner with 173 wickets. Mishra has been an integral part of the three franchises he has been part of since 2008 - the defunct Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Daredevils/Capitals.

Amit Mishra, who last represented the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, has the unique distinction of bagging three hat-tricks in the league. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Mishra was released by the Delhi Capitals earlier this year ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction. He returned to competitive cricket for Haryana after a gap of more than a year in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The veteran picked up 10 wickets in eight matches. Mishra, who has the unique record of bagging three IPL hat-tricks, has listed himself at a base price of INR 50 lakh for the auction.

Mohammad Nabi - 37

Former Afghanistan T20 skipper Mohammad Nabi is back to the IPL auction, having spent a season on the bench with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Nabi, the first Afghanistan player to be signed in the league in 2017, featured in five seasons with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the 37-year-old has only made 17 appearances in which he has amassed 180 runs and 13 wickets.

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is available for a base price of INR 1 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. | Photo Credit: AP

Nabi has listed himself at a base price of INR 1 crore and enters the auction after a lacklustre run in the recent men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.l

David Wiese - 37

Having charted his early days with South Africa, David Wiese earned his maiden IPL contract with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2015. After two seasons that gained him 127 runs and 16 wickets from 15 IPL matches, Wiese faded out for nearly five years before marking a return as the spearhead of Namibia’s charge to successive T20 Word Cup appearances in 2021 and 2022.

David Wiese is aiming for his first IPL contract since 2016. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 37-year-old has emerged as Namibia’s leading all-rounder with impact knocks in the middle-order and useful bowling with a mix of variations. Wiese will hope for a return to the IPL while being in red-hot form and expect an opening bid of INR 1 crore.

Rilee Rossouw - 36

After spending six years away from the South African national side, Rilee Rossouw dramatically returned to the T20I set-up in mid-2022. In his time away from the Proteas, Rossouw built a reputation as one of the fastest-scoring top-order batters across T20 franchises in the world.

Rossouw has played five matches in the IPL between the 2014 and 2015 seasons for RCB.

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw celebrates after scoring a century during the T20 World Cup cricket match against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AP

The 36-year-old dazzled on his South Africa return with his maiden T20I ton against India and followed it up with a century in his next innings against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup. Rossouw has recorded over 6800 runs in his T20 career with a strike rate above 143 and asks for an opening bid of INR 2 crore at the IPL 2023 auction.

Shakib Al Hasan - 36

Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan will be aiming for a return to the IPL set-up after missing out on the 2022 season. The star all-rounder spent his first stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders from 2011-2017 and was part of two title-winning sides in 2012 and 2014.

The 36-year-old spent two seasons with the Sunrisers Hyderabad before returning to KKR in 2021.

Shakib is one of 10 overseas all-rounders to record 500-plus runs (793) and 50-plus wickets (63) in the IPL. Shakib continues to be a mainstay across formats for Bangladesh and is one of the most prolific all-rounders in international cricket, with over 13,000 runs and 600-plus wickets to his name. Shakib is slotted in the first all-rounders’ list in the mini-auction at a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

Sikandar Raza - 36

Sikandar Raza has been at the forefront of Zimbabwe’s fine performances across formats this year. The 36-year-old gained the spotlight in August 2022 when he slammed three successive hundreds in ODI run-chases against Bangladesh and India - the first male batter to do so in one month of a calendar year.

Sikandar Raza amassed 219 runs and 10 wickets during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Raza also shone in the T20 World Cup in October when Zimbabwe qualified for the Super 12s for the first time. Raza was the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament, with 219 runs in eight innings. Besides his sturdy knocks with the bat, Raza also picked up 10 wickets and scripted a stunning one-run win over Pakistan with figures of 3/25. Raza will be aiming to become the fourth Zimbabwean to feature in the IPL at the mini-auction where he has marked himself at a base price of INR 50 lakh.

Others on the list: Sheldon Jackson, Christian Jonker (South Africa), Andrew Tye (Australia) and Moises Henriques (Australia) are the other 36-year-olds who are part of the auction.