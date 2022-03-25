FAQs

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in IPL history

IPL 2022: Ahead of the 15th edition of the TATA IPL, here's a look at the top 10 wicket-takers in IPL. Lasith Malinga leads the tally with 170 wickets.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 March, 2022 11:12 IST

Lasith Malinga still holds the record for taking the most wickets in the IPL.   -  AFP

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 March, 2022 11:12 IST

Lasith Malinga

MATCHES: 122, OVERS: 471.1, WICKETS: 170

TEAM: MUMBAI INDIANS

Most sixes by a batsman in IPL history: Top 10 list  

Dwayne Bravo

MATCHES: 151, OVERS: 485.3, WICKETS: 167

TEAMS: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions

IPL: Five overseas players who struggled to justify their price tag  

Amit Mishra

MATCHES: 154, OVERS: 540.5, WICKETS: 166

TEAMS: Delhi Capitals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2022: Three uncapped overseas who could have huge impact  

Piyush Chawla

MATCHES: 165, OVERS: 545.4, WICKETS: 157

TEAMS: Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians

Five overseas players to watch out for in IPL 2022  

Harbhajan Singh

MATCHES: 163, OVERS: 569.2, WICKETS: 150

TEAMS: Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians

Six Indian players who could make a huge impact in IPL 2022  

Ravichandran Ashwin

MATCHES: 167, OVERS: 583, WICKETS: 145

TEAMS: Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2022: The 10 captains leading the charge  

Sunil Narine

MATCHES: 134 | OVERS: 520.1 | WICKETS: 143

TEAMS: Kolkata Knight Riders

MS Dhoni gives up CSK captaincy, Ravindra Jadeja to lead in IPL 2022  

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

MATCHES: 132, OVERS: 491.3, WICKETS: 142

TEAMS: Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Women’s IPL, media rights to be discussed in Governing Council meeting  

Yuzvendra Chahal

MATCHES: 114, OVERS: 408, WICKETS: 139

TEAMS: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022 schedule: Full fixtures of league matches, dates, timings and venues  

Jasprit Bumrah

MATCHES: 106, OVERS: 403.4, WICKETS: 130

TEAMS: Mumbai Indians

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App