IPL 2022 IPL FAQs FAQs Top 10 highest wicket-takers in IPL history IPL 2022: Ahead of the 15th edition of the TATA IPL, here's a look at the top 10 wicket-takers in IPL. Lasith Malinga leads the tally with 170 wickets. Team Sportstar 25 March, 2022 11:12 IST Lasith Malinga still holds the record for taking the most wickets in the IPL. - AFP Team Sportstar 25 March, 2022 11:12 IST Lasith MalingaMATCHES: 122, OVERS: 471.1, WICKETS: 170TEAM: MUMBAI INDIANS Most sixes by a batsman in IPL history: Top 10 list Dwayne BravoMATCHES: 151, OVERS: 485.3, WICKETS: 167TEAMS: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions IPL: Five overseas players who struggled to justify their price tag Amit MishraMATCHES: 154, OVERS: 540.5, WICKETS: 166TEAMS: Delhi Capitals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022: Three uncapped overseas who could have huge impact Piyush ChawlaMATCHES: 165, OVERS: 545.4, WICKETS: 157TEAMS: Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians Five overseas players to watch out for in IPL 2022 Harbhajan SinghMATCHES: 163, OVERS: 569.2, WICKETS: 150TEAMS: Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians Six Indian players who could make a huge impact in IPL 2022 Ravichandran AshwinMATCHES: 167, OVERS: 583, WICKETS: 145TEAMS: Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rising Pune Supergiant IPL 2022: The 10 captains leading the charge Sunil NarineMATCHES: 134 | OVERS: 520.1 | WICKETS: 143TEAMS: Kolkata Knight Riders MS Dhoni gives up CSK captaincy, Ravindra Jadeja to lead in IPL 2022 Bhuvneshwar KumarMATCHES: 132, OVERS: 491.3, WICKETS: 142TEAMS: Pune Warriors India, Sunrisers Hyderabad Women’s IPL, media rights to be discussed in Governing Council meeting Yuzvendra ChahalMATCHES: 114, OVERS: 408, WICKETS: 139TEAMS: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 schedule: Full fixtures of league matches, dates, timings and venues Jasprit BumrahMATCHES: 106, OVERS: 403.4, WICKETS: 130TEAMS: Mumbai Indians Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :