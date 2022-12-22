CSK IPL auction 2023: Will Chennai Super Kings look to sign Sam Curran on December 23?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

The 10 franchises will firm up their squads after they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

Here’s what CSK’s auction strategy could look like:

Chennai Super Kings

Remaining purse: INR 20.45 crore

Total slots available: 7

Overseas slots available: 2

IPL auction strategy: Having released Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa, the four-time champion will look to rope in an overseas fast-bowling all-rounder, which will also help in adding heft to a lean batting line-up. CSK could eye Sam Curran, the English all-rounder it had bought for INR 5.5 crore in 2019. A hard-hitting middle-order batter will also be on CSK’s wish list, considering it has Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni, who have struggled to score at a fast clip consistently of late. While the spin department looks settled, CSK would fancy a backup fast-bowler with genuine pace who can complement Deepak Chahar and Mukesh Choudhary and cushion injury issues.