IPL 2023 Auction: Player, team reactions on social media- Sam Curran most expensive buy; Stokes reacts to CSK move; MI breaks bank for Green; LSG buys Pooran

The IPL Auction for the 2023 season in Kochi has broken records.

From England’s Sam Curran being the most expensive player in IPL Auction history to fellow Englishman Harry Brook going for an unexpectedly high fee, the following are the social media reactions from some of the players who have been picked in the auction.

Curran breaking records

England international Sam Curran became the most expensive player in IPL Auction history after Punjab Kings shelled out a whopping INR 18.5 CR for the all-rounder.

Back to where it all started! Looking forward to it 🦁 https://t.co/1lpsK8fX4V — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) December 23, 2022

Stokes is back in the IPL

Ben Stokes marked his IPL return after fetching a big-money move to Chennai Super Kings for INR 16.25 CR. He posted a simple, yet impactful post after his CSK move.

Sunrisers breaks the bank for Brook

Sunrisers Hyderabad purchased Harry Brook for INR 13.25 CR, as he became the most expensive player in the history of the team.

“Really looking forward to playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. I’ve heard the atmosphere is unbelievable and it has one of the best grounds in the comp [competition]”, said Brooks after the move.

Mumbai Indians shells out big bucks for Green

Mumbai Indians bought Australia all-rounder Cameron Green for INR 17.25 CR, making him the second-most expensive player in the IPL 2023 Auction, after Sam Curran.

Green addressed the Mumbai Indians fans by saying “Can’t wait to see you at the Wankhede Stadium.”

Mayank goes Orange

After getting a snub from his previous team Punjab Kings, Mayank Agarwal was bought for INR 8.25 CR by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Super exicted and delighted to be part of the Sunrisers”, said Agarwal on social media after his move.

Rahane moves down south

Ajinkya Rahane, who played for the Kolkata Knight Riders last season, made a move to four-time champion Chennai Super Kings.

He was sold at the his base price of INR 50 lakh.

Youngster Nishant “can’t wait to whistle”

Left-handed batsman Nishant Sharma was part of the U-19 Indian cricket squad that won the World Cup in 2022 and also hit a century in the final match against England.

The 18-year-old could not contain his excitement after his CSK move.

Lucknow placing giant hopes on Pooran

Lucknow Super Giants shelled out INR 16 CR for wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran at the IPL Auction 2023.

Here’s why the West-Indies international fetched such a big-money move.

Gujarat Titans goes big for Mavi

Defending champion Gujarat Titans turned heads when it spent INR 6 CR on fast-bowler Shivam Mavi. The team’s social media post says why exactly it has bought the player - it is all about the pace indeed.

Zampa joins the Royals

After going unsold in the first time, Australia’s Adam Zampa was bagged by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.50 CR.