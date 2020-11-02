IPL 2020 News DC vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Score Updates: Kohli's RCB aims to seal playoff berth against Iyer's Delhi RCB vs DC, IPL 2020 Today's Match Live Streaming Updates: Catch the IPL live score updates between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 November, 2020 16:35 IST Virat Kohli's RCB will aim to seal a playoff berth when it takes on Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL 2020 match. - IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 November, 2020 16:35 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of Match 55 of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. For early leaders Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the business end of the round-robin stage was to be used to smoothen a few rough edges. Instead, the two go into Monday’s match in Abu Dhabi with their very survival in question.The PreviewThe winner will rise to 16 points and be guaranteed a top-two finish, which ensures two chances to get to the final. The loser can still progress to the playoffs, but needs to avoid a heavy defeat so that the net run rate doesn’t fall below that of fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings in IST, upcoming games, teams and venues IPL 2020 playoffs race explained Live Updates: How can SRH, KKR, RCB, DC qualify for knockouts IPL 2020 Points Table TodayTEAMSPWLPointsNRRMumbai Indians (Q)139418+1.296Royal Challengers Bangalore137614-0.145Delhi Capitals137614-0.159Kolkata Knight Riders147714-0.214Sunrisers Hyderabad136712+0.555Kings XI Punjab146812-0.162Chennai Super Kings (X)146812-0.455Rajasthan Royals (X)146812-0.569 IPL 2020 Orange Cap holder LIVE: KL Rahul remains top after CSK vs KXIP, Gill third Current position in the table:RCB (2nd): Bangalore currently holds the second position in the points table after bagging 14 points from 13 matches. The side has won seven matches and lost six.DC (3rd): After seven wins and six losses from 13 matches, Delhi is currently third on the points table with 14 points. IPL 2020 Purple Cap Live Updates: MI's Bumrah on top, Archer moves third Squads:Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz AhmedDelhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit YadavMatch DetailsMatch No. 55: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers BangaloreVenue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu DhabiDate: November 2, MondayTime: 7.30pm