IPL 2020 News

KKR vs RCB: Kolkata posts lowest score of IPL 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted its second-lowest score in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 October, 2020 21:12 IST

KKR's Pat Cummins departs after his dismissal against RCB.   -  BCCI/IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 October, 2020 21:12 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished with the lowest score of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season when it managed 84 for 8 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

This is KKR's second-lowest total in the history of the IPL.

Previously, Chennai Super Kings had registered the lowest first-innings score in this edition when it mustered 125 for five after batting first against Rajasthan Royals at the same venue on Monday.

FOLLOW | KKR vs RCB LIVE score

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan top-scored with 30, while only Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav and Tom Banton managed to reach double-digit scores.

RCB's Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-2-8-3.

IPL 2020

Lowest Totals batting 1st:

84/7 KKR vs RCB, Abu Dhabi

125/5 CSK v RR, Abu Dhabi

142/4 SRH v KKR Abu Dhabi

148/5 KKR v MI Abu Dhabi

154/6 RR v RCB Abu Dhabi

Lowest Totals batting 2nd:

109/10 RCB v KXIP, Dubai

112/9 KKR v RCB, Sharjah

131/7 CSK v DC, Dubai

132/10 KXIP v SRH, Dubai

132/8 CSK v RCB, Dubai

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos