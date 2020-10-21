Home IPL 2020 News KKR vs RCB: Kolkata posts lowest score of IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted its second-lowest score in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Team Sportstar 21 October, 2020 21:12 IST KKR's Pat Cummins departs after his dismissal against RCB. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 21 October, 2020 21:12 IST Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished with the lowest score of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season when it managed 84 for 8 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. This is KKR's second-lowest total in the history of the IPL. Previously, Chennai Super Kings had registered the lowest first-innings score in this edition when it mustered 125 for five after batting first against Rajasthan Royals at the same venue on Monday.FOLLOW | KKR vs RCB LIVE scoreKKR skipper Eoin Morgan top-scored with 30, while only Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav and Tom Banton managed to reach double-digit scores.RCB's Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-2-8-3.IPL 2020Lowest Totals batting 1st:84/7 KKR vs RCB, Abu Dhabi125/5 CSK v RR, Abu Dhabi142/4 SRH v KKR Abu Dhabi148/5 KKR v MI Abu Dhabi154/6 RR v RCB Abu DhabiLowest Totals batting 2nd:109/10 RCB v KXIP, Dubai112/9 KKR v RCB, Sharjah131/7 CSK v DC, Dubai132/10 KXIP v SRH, Dubai132/8 CSK v RCB, Dubai Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos