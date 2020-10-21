KKR vs RCB: Kolkata posts lowest score of IPL 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished with the lowest score of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season when it managed 84 for 8 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

This is KKR's second-lowest total in the history of the IPL.

Previously, Chennai Super Kings had registered the lowest first-innings score in this edition when it mustered 125 for five after batting first against Rajasthan Royals at the same venue on Monday.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan top-scored with 30, while only Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav and Tom Banton managed to reach double-digit scores.

RCB's Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-2-8-3.