RCB vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Score Updates: Kolkata eyes two crucial points against Bangalore

The Preview

Barely 10 days after being decimated by the bludgeoning blade of AB de Villiers, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will set out to banish those painful memories when it takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The heavy 82-run defeat was followed by an eight-wicket thrashing by Mumbai Indians in Eoin Morgan’s first match as captain, leaving the side in disarray. Key bowler Sunil Narine was benched for both games after having been reported for a “suspected illegal bowling action”.

But a Lockie Ferguson-inspired Super Over victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has helped the two-time champion arrest the slide. What has also brought back a few smiles is news of Narine’s action being cleared and taken off the warning list. The hope is now for an all-round, power-packed performance that has eluded the side thus far.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Rinku Singh, Chris Green, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Prasidh Krishna, Tim Seifert

What: KKR vs RCB, Match 39, 7:30pm IST

Where: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi