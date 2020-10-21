IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Head-to-head: (25 matches - KKR 14 | RCB 11)

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, with KKR holding a 14-11 head-to-head win/loss record over RCB.

Last IPL meeting:

RCB (194/2 in 20 overs) beat KKR (112/9 in 20 overs) by 82 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Sharjah on October 12, Monday. Bangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs in the United Arab Emirates on the back of AB de Villiers' unbeaten 33-ball 73. Royal Challengers bowlers Chris Morris and Washington Sundar had taken two wickets each against Knight Riders back then.

Position on the Points Table:

RCB currently occupies the third position in the 2020 IPL points table with 12 points from nine outings, which include six wins and three losses. Meanwhile, KKR is placed fourth in the standings with 10 points, having won five games and lost four.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

KKR - The franchise has three victories from its last five games (3:2)

RCB - The team also has three wins in its last five matches (3:2)

Overall, Kolkata has won the IPL twice and also reached a Champions League T20 (CLT20) final. Bangalore has lost three IPL finals and one CLT20 summit clash.

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM KKR & RCB)

Most runs

1) Virat Kohli (RCB) - 347

2) Shubman Gill (KKR) - 311

3) Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) - 296

4) AB de Villiers (RCB) - 285

5) Eoin Morgan (KKR) - 248

Most Wickets

1) Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) - 13

2) Chris Morris (RCB) - 9

3) Shivam Mavi (KKR) - 7

4) Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 7

5) Isuru Udana (RCB) - 7