RCB vs RR, IPL 2020: I love this game and I hate it too, says Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was pleased to get a second successive win of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season after a comprehensive eight-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

"Very important two points. The kind of game we had last time [vs Mumbai Indians], it's very important to back that up. It was warm, but coming from Dubai, this felt better because of the breeze," Kohli said after the match.

After three wins in the first four matches, RCB is now top of the points table. Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 72 after three disappointing outings, spoke of the important of momentum in a tournament like IPL.

He said, "It's a funny game, an amazing game and I was telling Jos [Buttler] that I love this game and hate it too; it's something you need to understand [bad form] but when the team's doing well, you get more time to apply yourself. This tournament can get away from you very quickly. When you start losing initially, the games start going quickly and suddenly you realise eight games are gone and you don't have points. We need to keep up the momentum."

Devdutt Padikkal scored his third fifty of the tournament and set the tone for RCB's chase.

On the youngster, Kohli said, "There wasn't much to reveal [to Devdutt] and I told Simon [Katich] this guy's got serious talent - reach, and a great eye. And a left-hander with very clean shots you hardly feel he's taking risks, you get that feeling rarely at this level. Today, he carried from 40 to 65 odd, so he's a smart guy and he understands the game well."