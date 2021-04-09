Home IPL News MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Updates: Rohit's Mumbai vs Kohli's Bangalore FAQs and all you need to know IPL 2021 RCB vs MI Live Updates: Here's a breakdown all FAQs related to the first match in IPL 2021 and other requisite information regarding the 14th edition of the tournament. Team Sportstar 09 April, 2021 10:07 IST Defending champion Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 opener. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 09 April, 2021 10:07 IST Who is playing the first match in IPL 2021?Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians. Where is the first match of IPL 2021 taking place?The first match of IPL 2021 will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. IPL 2021 MI vs RCB Predicted Playing XI, Probable XI, Rohit's Mumbai takes on Kohli's Bangalore at 7:30 PM IST How many host cities are there in IPL 2021?There are six venues in this IPL - Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Are any of the host cities Coronavirus hotspots?All six of them are Covid-19 hotspots. With 1,31,787 new COVID-19 cases reported as of 11.45 p.m. on April 8, India registered the highest single-day spike in infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Maharashtra reported 56,286 infections (accounting for nearly 43% of the new cases) on April 8. Mumbai and Bengaluru currently have night curfews in place to curb the spread. Have there been any positive cases within the IPL?Read all about it here - IPL 2021 coronavirus positive players full list Who's playing whereChennai Super KingsFive matches in Mumbai Four matches in Delhi Three matches in Bangalore Two matches in Kolkata IPL Schedule 2021, Full Match Time Table, Venues, Dates and Timings Mumbai IndiansFive matches in ChennaiFour matches in DelhiThree matches in BangaloreTwo matches in Kolkata IPL 2021 coronavirus positive players full list Royal Challengers BangaloreThree matches in Chennai Two matches in Mumbai Four matches in Ahmedabad Five matches in Kolkata IPL 2021 DC team preview: Delhi aims for capital gains Delhi CapitalsThree matches in Mumbai Two matches in ChennaiFour matches in AhmedabadFive matches in Kolkata IPL 2021 SRH team preview: Will the sun rise in Hyderabad? Kolkata Knight RidersThree matches in Chennai Two matches in Mumbai Four matches in Ahmedabad Five matches in Bangalore IPL 2021 RCB team preview: Challenges aplenty for Challengers Punjab KingsThree matches in Mumbai Two matches in ChennaiFour matches in Ahmedabad Five matches in Bangalore IPL 2021 KKR team preview: Can the Knights tell a new tale? Rajasthan RoyalsFive matches in Mumbai Four matches in Delhi Three matches in Kolkata Two matches in Bengaluru IPL 2021 Punjab Kings team preview: New name, renewed hope Sunrisers HyderabadFive matches in Chennai Four matches in Delhi Three matches in KolkataTwo matches in Bengaluru Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.