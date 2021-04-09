MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Updates: Rohit's Mumbai vs Kohli's Bangalore FAQs and all you need to know

Who is playing the first match in IPL 2021?

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.

Where is the first match of IPL 2021 taking place?

The first match of IPL 2021 will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

IPL 2021 MI vs RCB Predicted Playing XI, Probable XI, Rohit's Mumbai takes on Kohli's Bangalore at 7:30 PM IST

How many host cities are there in IPL 2021?

There are six venues in this IPL - Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Are any of the host cities Coronavirus hotspots?

All six of them are Covid-19 hotspots. With 1,31,787 new COVID-19 cases reported as of 11.45 p.m. on April 8, India registered the highest single-day spike in infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Maharashtra reported 56,286 infections (accounting for nearly 43% of the new cases) on April 8. Mumbai and Bengaluru currently have night curfews in place to curb the spread.

Have there been any positive cases within the IPL?

Who's playing where

Chennai Super Kings

Five matches in Mumbai

Four matches in Delhi

Three matches in Bangalore

Two matches in Kolkata

Mumbai Indians

Five matches in Chennai

Four matches in Delhi

Three matches in Bangalore

Two matches in Kolkata

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Three matches in Chennai

Two matches in Mumbai

Four matches in Ahmedabad

Five matches in Kolkata

Delhi Capitals

Three matches in Mumbai

Two matches in Chennai

Four matches in Ahmedabad

Five matches in Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders

Three matches in Chennai

Two matches in Mumbai

Four matches in Ahmedabad

Five matches in Bangalore

Punjab Kings

Three matches in Mumbai

Two matches in Chennai

Four matches in Ahmedabad

Five matches in Bangalore

Rajasthan Royals

Five matches in Mumbai

Four matches in Delhi

Three matches in Kolkata

Two matches in Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Five matches in Chennai

Four matches in Delhi

Three matches in Kolkata

Two matches in Bengaluru