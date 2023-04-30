IPL Points Table 2023 updated: Sunrisers Hyderabad eighth, Delhi Capitals 10th after DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals batters Philip Salt and Mitchell Marsh forged a century stand but in the end it wasn’t enough as Sunrisers Hyderabad romped home by nine runs.

SRH, placed eighth, has now won three of its five matches to accumulate six points. DC, with four points, languishes at the very bottom of the table.

Here is the updated points table after the DC vs SRH match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 12 +0.638 2 Rajasthan Royals 8 5 3 10 +0.939 3 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 10 +0.841 4 Chennai Super Kings 8 5 3 10 +0.376 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 4 4 8 -0.139 6 Punjab Kings 8 4 4 8 -0.510 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 6 6 -0.147 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 3 5 6 -0.577 9 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 6 -0.620 10 Delhi Capitals 8 2 6 4 -0.898

(Updated till the DC vs SRH match on April 29)