IPL Points Table 2023 updated: Sunrisers Hyderabad eighth, Delhi Capitals 10th after DC vs SRH

IPL Points Table: Here is the complete list of IPL 2023 team standings, win, loss and NRR of all 10 teams.

CHENNAI 30 April, 2023 00:11 IST
Delhi Capitals batter Mitchell Marsh in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals batter Mitchell Marsh in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu

Delhi Capitals batters Philip Salt and Mitchell Marsh forged a century stand but in the end it wasn’t enough as Sunrisers Hyderabad romped home by nine runs.

SRH, placed eighth, has now won three of its five matches to accumulate six points. DC, with four points, languishes at the very bottom of the table.

Here is the updated points table after the DC vs SRH match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans86212+0.638
2Rajasthan Royals85310+0.939
3Lucknow Super Giants85310+0.841
4Chennai Super Kings85310+0.376
5Royal Challengers Bangalore8448-0.139
6Punjab Kings8448-0.510
7Kolkata Knight Riders9366-0.147
8Sunrisers Hyderabad8356-0.577
9Mumbai Indians7346-0.620
10Delhi Capitals8264-0.898

(Updated till the DC vs SRH match on April 29)

