IPL News

KKR vs GT, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans eyes redemption for Rinku heist in Eden visit

KKR vs GT, IPL 2023: Kolkata batters’ fine showing, resulting in two 200-plus totals, at the Eden Gardens should motivate them to deny Gujarat Titans for the second time this season.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 28 April, 2023 18:05 IST
KOLKATA 28 April, 2023 18:05 IST
The memory of Rinku Singh hammering Yash Dayal to outsmart GT in Ahmedabad earlier this month should boost KKR ahead of Saturday’s clash.

The memory of Rinku Singh hammering Yash Dayal to outsmart GT in Ahmedabad earlier this month should boost KKR ahead of Saturday’s clash. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

KKR vs GT, IPL 2023: Kolkata batters’ fine showing, resulting in two 200-plus totals, at the Eden Gardens should motivate them to deny Gujarat Titans for the second time this season.

Following its second win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, a confident Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to repeat its complete domination over another opponent, Gujarat Titans when it hosts the defending champion in an afternoon engagement at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

KKR batters’ fine showing, resulting in two 200-plus totals, at the Eden – which has witnessed at least one aggregate in excess of 200 – should motivate the Nitish Rana-led side. The memory of Rinku Singh hammering Yash Dayal to outsmart GT in Ahmedabad should also boost KKR.

Opener Jason Roy’s excellent form and Venkatesh Iyer, Rana and Rinku’s good touch with the bat should assure KKR, which is trying to stay in the playoffs race.

Also Read
IPL: Litton Das leaves KKR camp, travels back to Bangladesh

Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma’s spin is KKR’s major weapon.

After beating Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, GT will try to further strengthen its position among the leading sides.

The in-form Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha at the top and captain Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar and David Miller in the middle make GT’s batting formidable.

GT’s bowling – with Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma in pace and Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad in spin - is well-armed.

GT will also look to put KKR under pressure with its fielding.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: KKR vs RCB match highlights and analysis

GT vs MI - match highlights, analysis: Poor death bowling making life difficult for Mumbai Indians

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us