LSG vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2022: Kohli eyes redemption in Bangalore vs Lucknow; Playing XI, Toss, Dream11 prediction

5:00PM IST: KL Rahul last 5 matches against RCB: 39, 91, 61, 132, 42. Can the LSG skipper continue his blistering form tonight?

Rahul holds an average of 83.50 against RCB in the IPL - the highest by any player against an opposition in IPL history (min. 10 innings).

4:45PM IST: RCB and LSG head into the contest for a top two spot on similar lines. Three wins, a blip and back on the line with another win - Lucknow and Bangalore will, however, head into the fixture with contrasting concerns.

42 per cent of Lucknow's runs in IPL 2022 so far have come from openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock.

Despite not coming into bat in the first 10 overs, Dinesh Karthik (197 runs) leads the run-charts for RCB this season.

4:40PM IST: FORM GUIDE (recent match is shown first): LSG - WLWWW, RCB - WLWWW

PREVIEW

Tied on eight points from six matches, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to consolidate their position in the top four when they lock horns at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

While Super Giants rode on captain K.L. Rahul's century to prevail over Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in their last match, Dinesh Karthik's 34-ball 66 helped the Royal Challengers upstage Delhi Capitals.

Karthik has been the difference in three of RCB's four wins, averaging 197 while striking at a staggering 209.57 and has compensated for slow starts and lack of consistent runs at the top of the order. The return of Glenn Maxwell, who struck a 34-ball 55 against the Capitals has added sheen to the middle order.

The Super Giants have relied on openers Rahul and Quinton de Kock, who share three fifties and a hundred between them. Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni have contributed in the lower middle order. Marcus Stoinis, who almost sealed a tense chase with an unbeaten 17-ball 38 on his debut against Rajasthan Royals, has bolstered Super Giants' potent arsenal of all-rounders.

Successful in defending totals in their previous outings, both the teams have shown discipline with their bowling effort. While leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya have excelled for the Super Giants while RCB has banked on Hasaranga and Harshal Patel's slower variations to apply brakes on the opposition.

- Dhruva Prasad





PREDICTED XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Team Composition: LSG 6:5 RCB Credits Left: 1.0



Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar

AT WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2022 MATCH - LSG vs RCB START?

The IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST.

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S IPL MATCH - LSG vs RCB LIVE?



IPL 2022 will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates from IPL 2021 on Sportstar.