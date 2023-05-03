IPL News

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Head-to-head, stats and numbers ahead of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

03 May, 2023
Punjab Kings will look to build on its win over Chennai Super Kings as it hosts Mumbai Indians at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Monday.

MI too comes on the back of a solid win, after it was powered by a late Tim David flourish against Rajasthan Royals.

PBKS vs MI H2H

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have evenly split the spoils in their coming togethers in IPL.

H2H stats
Matches - 30
PBKS - 15
MI - 15

PBKS vs MI H2H at Mohali

Even at Mohali, there is nothing to separate these two sides, with four wins apiece in their eight encounters.

PBKS vs MI H2H at Mohali
Matches - 8
PBKS - 4
MI - 4

Punjab Kings record at Mohali

Punjab Kings has a positive win/loss record, having won 31 wins in 59 games.

But Kings are winless in their last three games at the venue.

PBKS at Mohali
Matches - 59
PBKS wins - 31
PBKS defeats - 28

What happened the last time Punjab Kings played Mumbai Indians?

Arshdeep Singh’s pitch-perfect last over in a high-scoring affair turned out to be decisive as the Punjab Kings registered a narrow 13-run win at the Wankhede Stadium over Mumbai Indians on April 23.

MI’s highest total while chasing at its home ground turned out to be a futile effort as Arshdeep, having accounted for an on-song Suryakumar Yadav in the 18th over, was asked to bowl the last over with 15 runs to defend. He conceded only two, additionally bowling Tilak Varma and impact player Nehal Wadhera off successive balls.

