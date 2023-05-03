IPL News

Rajat Patidar undergoes successful surgery

Patidar was ruled out of this year’s Indian Premier League after failing to recover from an Achilles heel injury in time.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 03 May, 2023 12:43 IST
Chennai 03 May, 2023 12:43 IST
Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates after scoring a ton against Lucknow Super Giants.

Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates after scoring a ton against Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Patidar was ruled out of this year’s Indian Premier League after failing to recover from an Achilles heel injury in time.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar has successfuly undergone a surgery for an injury and is on his road to recovery, the batter confirmed on Wednesday.

Patidar posted a picture on his official Twitter handle. “I recently underwent surgery for an injury that has been troubling me for a while now, but I’m happy to say that it went well” his caption read.

READ MORE | IPL 2023: Updated list of ruled out players and replacements

“I’m on the road to recovery! Thank you all for prayers” he added.

“Good to hear about the successful surgery, Ra-Pa. We can’t wait to see you back in RCB colours next year! Sending you all the love and best wishes!” posted RCB on its social media handle.

In the eight innings last season, Patidar scored 333 for Bangalore at an average of 55.50. 

The 29-year-old was ruled out of this year’s Indian Premier League after failing to recover from an Achilles heel injury in time. He was undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Vyshak Vijay Kumar replaced Patidar in RCB’s squad. RCB is currently fifth in standings and takes on Delhi Captials next in bid to solidify its playoffs qualification chances.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood hails home support for RCB in Lucknow

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us