Rajat Patidar undergoes successful surgery

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar has successfuly undergone a surgery for an injury and is on his road to recovery, the batter confirmed on Wednesday.

Patidar posted a picture on his official Twitter handle. “I recently underwent surgery for an injury that has been troubling me for a while now, but I’m happy to say that it went well” his caption read.

Just wanted to give a quick update to all my supporters out there. I recently underwent surgery for an injury that has been troubling me for a while now, but I'm happy to say that it went well and I'm on the road to recovery! Thank you all for prayers ❤️.



Your

RP pic.twitter.com/jSKiTwGr8q — Rajat Patidar (@rrjjt_01) May 3, 2023

“I’m on the road to recovery! Thank you all for prayers” he added.

“Good to hear about the successful surgery, Ra-Pa. We can’t wait to see you back in RCB colours next year! Sending you all the love and best wishes!” posted RCB on its social media handle.

In the eight innings last season, Patidar scored 333 for Bangalore at an average of 55.50.

The 29-year-old was ruled out of this year’s Indian Premier League after failing to recover from an Achilles heel injury in time. He was undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Vyshak Vijay Kumar replaced Patidar in RCB’s squad. RCB is currently fifth in standings and takes on Delhi Captials next in bid to solidify its playoffs qualification chances.