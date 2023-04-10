IPL News

RCB vs LSG head-to-head in IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants stats, most runs, wickets

RCB vs LSG IPL 2023: Get all the head-to-head stats and record ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru on Monday.

Team Sportstar
10 April, 2023 15:12 IST
Deepak Hooda of Lucknow Super Giants in action against Royal Challengers Bangalore during an IPL 2022 match.

Deepak Hooda of Lucknow Super Giants in action against Royal Challengers Bangalore during an IPL 2022 match. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Gians will face off in an IPL 2023 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. The two teams have met twice in the competition so far and RCB has emerged victorious on both occassions. The last time Bangalore played Lucknow was in the IPL 2023 Eliminator at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

RCB VS LSG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 2
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 2
Lucknow Super Giants won: 0
Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 14 runs (Eden Gardens; 2022)
RCB OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN BENGALURU
Matches played: 78
Won: 38
Lost: 36
No Result: 4
Last result: Beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets (April 2023)
Last five results: Won - 4; Lost - 1

MOST RUNS IN RCB VS LSG MATCHES IN IPL

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHighest Score
Rajat Patidar (RCB)1112-207.40112*
KL Rahul (LSG)210954.50132.9279
Faf du Plessis (RCB)29648.00147.6996

MOST WICKETS IN RCB VS LSG MATCHES IN IPL

Bowler MatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
Josh Hazlewood (RCB)278.509.714/25
Harshal Patel (RCB)239.0024.002/47
Jason Holder (LSG)126.2512.52/25

