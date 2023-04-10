RCB vs LSG head-to-head in IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants stats, most runs, wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Gians will face off in an IPL 2023 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. The two teams have met twice in the competition so far and RCB has emerged victorious on both occassions. The last time Bangalore played Lucknow was in the IPL 2023 Eliminator at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

RCB VS LSG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 2 Lucknow Super Giants won: 0 Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 14 runs (Eden Gardens; 2022)

RCB OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN BENGALURU Matches played: 78 Won: 38 Lost: 36 No Result: 4 Last result: Beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets (April 2023) Last five results: Won - 4; Lost - 1

MOST RUNS IN RCB VS LSG MATCHES IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Rajat Patidar (RCB) 1 112 - 207.40 112* KL Rahul (LSG) 2 109 54.50 132.92 79 Faf du Plessis (RCB) 2 96 48.00 147.69 96

MOST WICKETS IN RCB VS LSG MATCHES IN IPL