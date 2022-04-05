IPL News

RR vs RCB, IPL 2022: Dream11 prediction, Playing XI live updates, toss, Bangalore vs Rajasthan available players, stats

IPL 2022 RCB vs RR: Here's the playing XI, toss and team updates for tonight's Indian Premier League 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Last Updated: 05 April, 2022 10:07 IST

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 13 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.   -  SPORTZPICS

Here are the key stats for match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

READ: IPL 2022: RCB needs to raise the bar to halt RR’s run

Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (capt), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

RCB Unavailable Players: Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff


RR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (vc), Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Prasidh Krishna

RR 5: 6 BLR Credits left: 0.0

 

 

TOSS RESULTS

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 15

TOSSES WON: 10 LOST: 5

RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS -

 MATCHES WON: 6/10 MATCHES LOST: 4/10

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - 

MATCHES WON: 3/5 MATCHES LOST: 2/5

MI V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 2 WICKETS

SRH V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNS

RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 38 RUNS

RCB V RR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 10 WICKETS

CSK V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 69 RUNS

DC V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 1 RUN

PBKS V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 34 RUNS

KKR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 9 WICKETS

RCB V CSK - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 6 WICKETS

RCB V MI - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 54 RUNS

RR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETS

RCB V PBKS - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNS

RCB V SRH - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 4 RUNS

RCB V DC - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETS

PLAYOFFS

RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 4 WICKETS

RAJASTHAN ROYALS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 8 TOSSES LOST: 6

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 3/8 MATCHES LOST: 5/8

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 2/6 MATCHES LOST: 4/6

RR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 4 RUNS

RR V DC - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO  FIELD - RR WON BY 3 WICKETS

CSK V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO  FIELD - RR LOST BY 45 RUNS

RCB V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 10 WICKETS

RR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 6 WICKETS

MI V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V SRH - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 55 RUNS

PBKS V RR -  RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 2 RUNS

DC V RR  - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 33 RUNS

SRH V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR vs RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V CSK - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 WICKETS

RR V MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 9 WICKETS

KKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 86 RUNS

 

READ: IPL 2022: One win can change things, says CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja

READ: Dhoni magic again: Runs out Rajapaksa in IPL, revives memories of Mustafizur dismissal

FULL  SQUADS

RAJASTHAN ROYALS SQUAD

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE SQUAD

Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam


Where and how to watch live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Hotstar.