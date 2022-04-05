RR vs RCB, IPL 2022: Dream11 prediction, Playing XI live updates, toss, Bangalore vs Rajasthan available players, stats

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021 TOTAL MATCHES: 15 TOSSES WON: 10 LOST: 5 RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS - MATCHES WON: 6/10 MATCHES LOST: 4/10 RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 MATCHES LOST: 2/5 MI V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 2 WICKETS SRH V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNS RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 38 RUNS RCB V RR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 10 WICKETS CSK V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 69 RUNS DC V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 1 RUN PBKS V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 34 RUNS KKR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 9 WICKETS RCB V CSK - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 6 WICKETS RCB V MI - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 54 RUNS RR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETS RCB V PBKS - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNS RCB V SRH - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 4 RUNS RCB V DC - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETS PLAYOFFS RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 4 WICKETS RAJASTHAN ROYALS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021 TOTAL MATCHES: 14 TOSSES WON: 8 TOSSES LOST: 6 RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: MATCHES WON: 3/8 MATCHES LOST: 5/8 RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: MATCHES WON: 2/6 MATCHES LOST: 4/6 RR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 4 RUNS RR V DC - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 3 WICKETS CSK V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 45 RUNS RCB V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 10 WICKETS RR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 6 WICKETS MI V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS RR V SRH - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 55 RUNS PBKS V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 2 RUNS DC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 33 RUNS SRH V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS RR vs RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS RR V CSK - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 WICKETS RR V MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 9 WICKETS KKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 86 RUNS