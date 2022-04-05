IPL News RR vs RCB, IPL 2022: Dream11 prediction, Playing XI live updates, toss, Bangalore vs Rajasthan available players, stats IPL 2022 RCB vs RR: Here's the playing XI, toss and team updates for tonight's Indian Premier League 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 April, 2022 10:07 IST Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 13 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 05 April, 2022 10:07 IST Here are the key stats for match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.READ: IPL 2022: RCB needs to raise the bar to halt RR’s run Predicted Playing XIRajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra ChahalRoyal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (capt), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Akash DeepRCB Unavailable Players: Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Jason BehrendorffRELATED IPL 2022 Orange Cap updated table today: Ishan Kishan, Jos Buttler lead run-scorers race IPL 2022 Purple Cap updated table today: Umesh Yadav leads wicket-takers race RR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy PredictionWicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (vc), Sanju Samson, Anuj RawatBatters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Devdutt PadikkalAll-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Shahbaz AhmedBowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Prasidh KrishnaRR 5: 6 BLR Credits left: 0.0 TOSS RESULTSROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021TOTAL MATCHES: 15TOSSES WON: 10 LOST: 5RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS - MATCHES WON: 6/10 MATCHES LOST: 4/10RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS - MATCHES WON: 3/5 MATCHES LOST: 2/5MI V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 2 WICKETSSRH V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNSRCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 38 RUNSRCB V RR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 10 WICKETSCSK V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 69 RUNSDC V RCB - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 1 RUNPBKS V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 34 RUNSKKR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 9 WICKETSRCB V CSK - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 6 WICKETSRCB V MI - RCB LOST THE TOSS - RCB FORCED TO BAT - RCB WON BY 54 RUNSRR V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETSRCB V PBKS - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 6 RUNSRCB V SRH - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB LOST BY 4 RUNSRCB V DC - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 7 WICKETSPLAYOFFSRCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - RCB CHOSE TO BAT - RCB LOST BY 4 WICKETSRAJASTHAN ROYALS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2021TOTAL MATCHES: 14TOSSES WON: 8 TOSSES LOST: 6RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:MATCHES WON: 3/8 MATCHES LOST: 5/8RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:MATCHES WON: 2/6 MATCHES LOST: 4/6RR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 4 RUNSRR V DC - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 3 WICKETSCSK V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 45 RUNSRCB V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 10 WICKETSRR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 6 WICKETSMI V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR V SRH - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 55 RUNSPBKS V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 2 RUNSDC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 33 RUNSSRH V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR vs RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR V CSK - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 WICKETSRR V MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 9 WICKETSKKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 86 RUNS READ: IPL 2022: One win can change things, says CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja READ: Dhoni magic again: Runs out Rajapaksa in IPL, revives memories of Mustafizur dismissal FULL SQUADSRAJASTHAN ROYALS SQUADJos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham GarhwalROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE SQUADFaf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar GautamWhere and how to watch live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match?The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Hotstar.