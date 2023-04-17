IPL News

SRH vs MI: Markram sees an exciting challenge as Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Mumbai Indians

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Markram said that the SRH bowling unit will be tested against MI.

V. V. Subrahmanyam
HYDERABAD 17 April, 2023 19:43 IST
FILE PHOTO: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram during a press conference in IPL 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram during a press conference in IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

“We are ready for the exciting challenge in taking on Mumbai Indians, which is a great team having the won trophy quite a few times,” Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram said on the eve of the match here on Monday.

“They have a very good batting line-up and it will be a challenge for our bowling,” he said.

Markram said he was really pleased with the form of his batters, including himself, in the last game.

“It is always good for a team. Harry Brook played a great knock, it was fantastic to watch. Great timing for us. A player will always be in a positive frame of mind after a good knock or a good haul of wickets,” he said.

The Sunrisers captain also reposed faith in opening batter Mayank Agarwal who has had a string of low scores in the early stage of the tournament.

“We are not worried about the indifferent form of Agarwal. He is such a good player and it is a question of only a few minutes before he goes out and plays a big knock,” Markram said.

“I am not sure which is a better option at this venue – chasing or setting a target. We take a call after looking at the wicket,” he said.

“Yes, there is scope for improvement always, especially in fielding having dropped quite a few catches in the previous game,” Markram added.

