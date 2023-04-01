IPL News

LSG vs DC: Unadkat plays for seventh franchise in IPL, sets Indian record for representing most teams

Unadkat has now played for seven different franchises in the IPL, after having plied his trade for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Team Sportstar
01 April, 2023 23:19 IST
Jaydev Unadkat of Lucknow Super Giants in action.

Jaydev Unadkat of Lucknow Super Giants in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

When Jaydev Unadkat turned out for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on Saturday, he set the record for representing the most number of teams as an Indian in the tournament’s history.

Unadkat has now played for seven different franchises in the IPL, after having plied his trade for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Super Giants secured the services of Unadkat for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh at the auction in December 2022. Earlier in 2022, Unadkat was bought by Mumbai Indians Rs. 1.3 crore. The left-arm pacer hit the jackpot at the auction in 2018 when Rajasthan Royals roped him in for a whopping Rs. 11.5 crore.

Having made his debut in the IPL in 2010 for Kolkata Knight Riders, Unadkat has played for Rajasthan Royals the most (39 matches) while turning out for Mumbai Indians in just five games.

However, Unadkat didn’t have a memorable debut for Lucknow as he conceded 39 runs in his three overs without picking a wicket. Mark Wood’s five for 14 and Kyle Mayers’ 38-ball 73 set up Lucknow’s 50-run win over Capitals.

