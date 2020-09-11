Pictures IPL 2020 team pictures: Not all work and no play! The IPL 2020 teams have released a sneak peek of their swanky team rooms which are loaded with games to keep the players occupied. Team Sportstar Kolkata 11 September, 2020 19:34 IST Team Sportstar Kolkata 11 September, 2020 19:34 IST Mumbai Indians' 15,000 sq ft recreation centre has nearly everything you require to keep yourself occupied - from a mini basketball game to a concert hall! Photo: Mumbai Indians 1/5 All the purple and gold in the Kolkata Knight Riders team room only add to the royal vibe! Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders 2/5 Rajasthan Royals are all set to sound the war cry at the TT table as well! Photo: Rajasthan Royals 3/5 The Delhi Capitals have ensured their players keep the competitive streak going by introducing PS4 nights. Photo: Delhi Capitals 4/5 Guess who's a 'Mortal Kombat II' fan! Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tries his hands at the arcade. Photo: Royal Challengers Bangalore 5/5