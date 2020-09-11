Pictures

IPL 2020 team pictures: Not all work and no play!

The IPL 2020 teams have released a sneak peek of their swanky team rooms which are loaded with games to keep the players occupied.

Kolkata 11 September, 2020 19:34 IST
Mumbai Indians team room
Mumbai Indians' 15,000 sq ft recreation centre has nearly everything you require to keep yourself occupied - from a mini basketball game to a concert hall! Photo: Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders team room
All the purple and gold in the Kolkata Knight Riders team room only add to the royal vibe! Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals team room
Rajasthan Royals are all set to sound the war cry at the TT table as well! Photo: Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals team room
The Delhi Capitals have ensured their players keep the competitive streak going by introducing PS4 nights. Photo: Delhi Capitals
Yuzvendra Chahal
Guess who's a 'Mortal Kombat II' fan! Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tries his hands at the arcade. Photo: Royal Challengers Bangalore
