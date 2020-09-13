Pictures IPL 2020 team pictures: "KKR hai taiyaar!" Presenting a picture compilation of the Kolkata Knight Riders as they hit the nets in the United Arab Emirates ahead of IPL 2020. Team Sportstar 13 September, 2020 14:59 IST Team Sportstar 13 September, 2020 14:59 IST KKR readying some sweet chin music in its playlist! Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders 1/6 How effective will Superman Gill be this IPL season? Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders 2/6 Kamlesh Nagarkoti looks all set to make his first appearance for the Knights. Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders 3/6 "It's the eye of the tiger, it's the thrill of the fight, Risin' up to the challenge of our rival..." Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders 4/6 Kuldeep Yadav checking his notifications after an intense net session. Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders 5/6 Batsmen beware! Shivam Mavi is here to wreak havoc. Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders 6/6