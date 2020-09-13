Pictures

IPL 2020 team pictures: "KKR hai taiyaar!"

Presenting a picture compilation of the Kolkata Knight Riders as they hit the nets in the United Arab Emirates ahead of IPL 2020.

13 September, 2020 14:59 IST
Lockie Ferguson
KKR readying some sweet chin music in its playlist! Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders
Shubman Gill
How effective will Superman Gill be this IPL season? Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Kamlesh Nagarkoti looks all set to make his first appearance for the Knights. Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders
Dinesh Karthik
"It's the eye of the tiger, it's the thrill of the fight, Risin' up to the challenge of our rival..." Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav checking his notifications after an intense net session. Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders
Shivam Mavi
Batsmen beware! Shivam Mavi is here to wreak havoc. Photo: Kolkata Knight Riders
