IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 6

Test your IPL knowledge with our quiz.

23 March, 2022
1.Which player has won the most number of 'Man of the Match' trophies in IPL history?
2.Which team holds the record for conceding the most extras in an innings?
3."Life is all about taking the right decisions. Seeing Gayle bat today, I think I took the right decision of being a wicketkeeper." Who said this about Chris Gayle?
4.Which player holds the record of being the Indian with most runs scored in boundaries in an innings?
5.Only two players have taken a hat-trick and scored a century in the IPL. One of them is Rohit Sharma. Who is the other?

