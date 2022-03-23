Quiz IPL 2022 Quiz — Set 6 Test your IPL knowledge with our quiz. Team Sportstar Chennai 23 March, 2022 16:54 IST MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings, with trophy during the IPL 2021 final on October 15. - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar Chennai 23 March, 2022 16:54 IST 1.Which player has won the most number of 'Man of the Match' trophies in IPL history? AB de Villiers South African star batter de Villiers has won 25 MoMs. Chris Gayle South African star batter de Villiers has won 25 MoMs. Rohit Sharma South African star batter de Villiers has won 25 MoMs. 2.Which team holds the record for conceding the most extras in an innings? Punjab Kings The team conceded 28 runs as extras in its game against KKR in 2008 (4b, 8lb, 15w, 1nb). Deccan Chargers The team conceded 28 runs as extras in its game against KKR in 2008 (4b, 8lb, 15w, 1nb). Royal Challengers Bangalore The team conceded 28 runs as extras in its game against KKR in 2008 (4b, 8lb, 15w, 1nb). 3."Life is all about taking the right decisions. Seeing Gayle bat today, I think I took the right decision of being a wicketkeeper." Who said this about Chris Gayle? Adam Gilchrist Even though he wasn’t playing, Dhoni summed up Gayle's innings of 175 not out off 66 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Pune Warriors in 2013. MS Dhoni Even though he wasn’t playing, Dhoni summed up Gayle's innings of 175 not out off 66 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Pune Warriors in 2013. Parthiv Patel Even though he wasn’t playing, Dhoni summed up Gayle's innings of 175 not out off 66 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Pune Warriors in 2013. 4.Which player holds the record of being the Indian with most runs scored in boundaries in an innings? Rishabh Pant Pant has scored 128 runs in fours and sixes, which includes 15 boundaries and seven over-boundaries. KL Rahul Pant has scored 128 runs in fours and sixes, which includes 15 boundaries and seven over-boundaries. Rohit Sharma Pant has scored 128 runs in fours and sixes, which includes 15 boundaries and seven over-boundaries. 5.Only two players have taken a hat-trick and scored a century in the IPL. One of them is Rohit Sharma. Who is the other? Yuvraj Singh Watson, playing for RR, picked a hat-trick against SRH in 2014 and has scored a total of four centuries, two apiece for RR and CSK. Shane Watson Watson, playing for RR, picked a hat-trick against SRH in 2014 and has scored a total of four centuries, two apiece for RR and CSK. Ben Stokes Watson, playing for RR, picked a hat-trick against SRH in 2014 and has scored a total of four centuries, two apiece for RR and CSK. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.