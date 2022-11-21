Jagadeesan’s 277 vs Arunachal Pradesh: How the Tamil Nadu opener rewrote List A record books

Tamil Nadu opener N. Jagadeesan wrote himself into the record books with a blistering 277 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday.

Jagadeesan relished the chance to face a minnow bowling attack, making the highest-ever List ‘A’ (50-over) score in history. The 26-year-old erased the old mark set by Surrey’s Ali Brown, who made 268 against Glamorgan in 2002. When Jagadeesan went past Brown’s score, his teammates cheered loudly. A puzzled Jagadeesan - clearly unaware of the record - did not quite understand what merited the sudden ovation.

Jagadeesan entered this fixture in tremendous form, having scored centuries in his four previous outings. On a flat track at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Jagadeesan juggernaut continued.

The stylish batter, recently released by IPL side Chennai Super Kings (CSK), was at his attacking best after he reached his century. He casually smashed the ball into the gaps and took a particular liking to the cover region.

He reached his double hundred with a huge six over midwicket. In total, Jagadeesan hit 25 fours and 15 sixes.

Jagadeesan was well set to claim a triple century - a feat never achieved before in this format - until a false shot brought his demise. A mishit to spinner Chetan Anand sailed high in the air and landed in the safe hands of Nabam Abo at long-on.

His 416-run opening stand with Sai Sudharsan (154, 102b) is the highest for any wicket in List ‘A’ history.