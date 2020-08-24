Cricket Cricket Bess hails Anderson as England's GOAT as paceman nears landmark Off-spinner Dom Bess believes James Anderson, who is two wickets away from claiming 600 Test victims, is England's greatest player of all time. Reuters SOUTHAMPTON 24 August, 2020 10:51 IST James Anderson, England's highest Test wicket-taker, claimed his fifth victim of the third Test against Pakistan on Sunday. Reuters SOUTHAMPTON 24 August, 2020 10:51 IST England off-spinner Dom Bess has described James Anderson as the greatest English player of all time after the 38-year-old moved within two wickets of becoming the first pace bowler to claim 600 Test victims.Anderson, England's highest Test wicket-taker, claimed his fifth victim of the third Test against Pakistan on Sunday.Only spin bowlers Muttiah Muralitharan (800) of Sri Lanka, Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619) have more wickets in the game's longest format.ALSO READ| IPL 2020 would have been huge boost for New Zealand, says Wellington coach Pocknall “He's the GOAT of bowling and England's greatest,” Bess said of Anderson.“... It's phenomenal to stand at point and watch him nick people off, hit people on the shins and take as many poles as he does, so consistently.“There was chat about a potential retirement (recently), then he comes back and absolutely tears it up. It just shows how good he is.”ALSO READ| It’s a great honour: Zaheer Abbas on being inducted into ICC Hall of Fame Play was stopped on Sunday due to bad light before Pakistan could bat again and Bess suggested that the players should have come off sooner.“Playing in those conditions, we have to think a little about the players' well-being. Their numbers 10 and 11 facing Jofra Archer in those conditions is seriously dangerous,” Bess said.“We all want to get cricket on, but there has to be a little more common sense in terms of when it is too dark.”England leads the series 1-0 lead and is looking to seal its first Test series win over Pakistan since 2010. The host won the first match in Manchester by three wickets and the rain-hit second game ended in a draw. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos