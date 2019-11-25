NZ vs Eng, 1st Test: New Zealand Cricket to apologise to Archer over racist abuse

New Zealand Cricket will apologise to Jofra Archer after the England bowler was racially abused by a spectator during the Black Caps' Test victory at Bay Oval.

Archer put on a stand of 30 alongside Sam Curran (29 not out) as England attempted to salvage a draw on day five in Mount Maunganui, but was eventually dismissed by Neil Wagner (5-44) as the tourist slumped to an innings and 65-run defeat.

The 24-year-old Barbados-born fast bowler subsequently claimed a member of the Bay Oval crowd had directed racist abuse at him.

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy," Archer tweeted.

The Black Caps have issued a swift response, stating they will contact Archer on Tuesday to issue an apology, while confirming there is to be an investigation into the matter.

"New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will be contacting and apologising to English fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was racially abused by a spectator as he left the field at the conclusion of the first Test at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui," a statement issued read.

"Although security providers at the venue were unable to locate the perpetrator, NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavour to identify the man responsible.

"NZC has zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police.

"It will contact Mr Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton."

We are shocked and disappointed to hear of the verbal abuse @JofraArcher received after the Test today. @englandcricket might be our rivals but they're also our friends and racist abuse is never okay! — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 25, 2019

In addition to NZC's action, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will also be conducting an investigation into the matter, which took place after Archer was dismissed and was walking to the pavilion.

"Through the scrutiny of CCTV footage at the Bay Oval, authorities are trying to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the remarks. The investigation is ongoing," an ECB statement read.

"NZC and ECB ensure that clear guidelines are in place at every venue so that watching a cricket match is safe and enjoyable for everyone.

"Whilst this is a relatively isolated incident there is absolutely no place for anti-social or racist behaviour within the game and it is vitally important that all spectators feel able to come forward to report such behaviour and feel safe in doing so."