Cricket

Martin Guptill released from New Zealand central contract

Guptill is New Zealand’s top scorer in Twenty20 internationals with more than 3,500 runs and is third in one-day internationals with 7,346 runs.

AP
WELLINGTON 23 November, 2022 08:50 IST
WELLINGTON 23 November, 2022 08:50 IST
Guptill has not retired from international cricket and has stated a desire to play again.

Guptill has not retired from international cricket and has stated a desire to play again. | Photo Credit: AFP

Guptill is New Zealand’s top scorer in Twenty20 internationals with more than 3,500 runs and is third in one-day internationals with 7,346 runs.

New Zealand Cricket has agreed to release veteran batter Martin Guptill from his central contract to pursue playing opportunities overseas.

The 36-year-old Guptill has been a mainstay of New Zealand white ball teams for the past 13 years but recently has fallen out of favor with the national selectors and has been replaced by 23-year-old opener Finn Allen.

Guptill is New Zealand’s top scorer in Twenty20 internationals with more than 3,500 runs and is third in one-day internationals with 7,346 runs. But he was omitted from the New Zealand team for the T20 series against India, which ended Tuesday with India winning the series 1-0 after a tie in the third match.

Also Read
Jadeja likely to miss Bangladesh tour, Shahbaz Ahmed on the radar

Guptill applied for and received a release from his New Zealand Cricket contract, effective immediately.

“We understand Martin’s position,” NZC chief executive David White said Wednesday. “He’s been a fantastic batsman for us for a long period of time, and we certainly don’t wish to stand in his way as he explores other opportunities.

“Martin’s been a giant of the white ball game, a committed and well-respected member of the Black Caps and has earned the right to play out his career on his own terms.”

Guptill has indicated he still wants to play international cricket, but that seems unlikely as the selectors are required to give priority to contracted players.

Fast bowler Trent Boult also was recently released from his central contract. He played at the T20 World Cup but was not selected for the India series.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us