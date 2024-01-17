MagazineBuy Print

Allen pummels Pakistan with record hundred, NZ clinch T20 series

The opener clobbered 16 sixes, the joint-most in an innings in men’s T20 Internationals, to power New Zealand to an imposing 224-7 at the University Oval.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 10:35 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
New Zealand’s Finn Allen (C) celebrates after scoring his century (100 runs) during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan University Oval in Dunedin on January 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Finn Allen blasted 137 off 62 balls, the highest score by a New Zealand batsman in a T20 International, to secure his team’s series-clinching 45-run victory against Pakistan in the third match in Dunedin on Wednesday.

The opener clobbered 16 sixes, the joint-most in an innings in men’s T20 Internationals, to power New Zealand to an imposing 224-7 at the University Oval.

Pakistan managed 179-7 in reply, including Babar Azam’s (58) third fifty of the series, as New Zealand took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Allen toyed with the entire Pakistan attack but was particularly harsh on Haris Rauf, plundering 28 runs, including three sixes, in the fast bowler’s second over, taking him out of the attack.

The bowler was brought back in after New Zealand cruised to 109-1 at the halfway stage, and Allen smacked three sixes in that over from Rauf, who bled 60 runs for his two wickets.

Babar kept Pakistan in the hunt for a while, but Tim Southee (2-29) led New Zealand’s disciplined bowling to ensure they were never really threatened.

“It’s good to see the hard work of the last few months come off,” Player of the Match Allen said of his knock, which included five fours.

“I’m not so personal milestone-driven. I suppose it’s just good to get across the line and put up a competitive score and take the series.”

This is Pakistan’s first series under new T20 captain Shaheen Afridi ahead of this year’s 20-overs World Cup in June.

The last two matches of the series are scheduled in Christchurch on Friday and Sunday.

Related Topics

New Zealand /

Pakistan

