New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka due to a bulging disc in his back and a torn right hamstring, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

The second and final Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, starting March 17.

Wagner, 36, complained of pain in his right leg while bowling during Day three of the first Test at the Hagley Oval. Later, the scan revealed his injuries. He will need an estimated six weeks to recover and get back to training.

“We all know how much playing Test cricket for New Zealand means to Neil and we are all disappointed to see him side-lined like this,” said coach Gary Stead.

“The fact he was still hoping to play on, carrying these injuries shows you just how determined he is to try and give his all for the team. If required, Wagner will be available to bat in the ongoing Test match in Christchurch,” Stead added.