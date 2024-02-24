MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan to host New Zealand for five-match T20 series ahead of 2024 World Cup

A PCB official confirmed that talks were underway with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to finalise the dates and venues for the series, but the window would be from April 13 to 24.

Feb 24, 2024

PTI
Pakistan played a five-match T20 series in January 2024, which New Zealand won 4-1.
Pakistan played a five-match T20 series in January 2024, which New Zealand won 4-1. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Pakistan played a five-match T20 series in January 2024, which New Zealand won 4-1. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to host a five-match T20 international series against New Zealand in April this year.

A PCB official confirmed that talks were underway with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to finalise the dates and venues for the series, but the window would be from April 13 to 24.

IPL 2024 schedule announced for first 21 games: Check full list

The official said that the series, being held in preparation for the T20 World Cup this year, would probably be staged in Lahore and Rawalpindi, as Karachi would be hosting a series between the Pakistan and West Indies women’s teams around the same time.

Pakistan played a five-match T20 series in January 2024, which New Zealand won 4-1.

The Pakistan team, after the Pakistan Super League, will be involved in a series of T20 matches against Afghanistan, New Zealand, and England ahead of the World Cup in June in the USA and the West Indies.

Pakistan in the last two years has been able to host a number of international teams, including top-ranked sides like Australia, England and New Zealand.

