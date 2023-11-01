NZ vs SA: Quinton de Kock breaks Kallis’ record of most runs by a South Africa batter in a World Cup edition

Opener Quinton de Kock on Wednesday broke the record of most runs scored by a South Africa batter in a single edition of the World Cup during the league match against New Zealand in Pune.

De Kock surpassed Jacques Kallis’ previously held record of 485 runs that the batter made in 2007.

Follow | NZ vs SA live scores and updates

Most runs scored by a South African batter in a single World Cup edition

1) Quinton de Kock* - 486 in seven innings at an average of 80.67 in 2023.

2) Jacques Kallis - 485 runs in nine innings at an average of 80.83 in 2007

3) AB de Villiers - 482 runs in seven innings at an average of 96.40 in 2015

4) Graeme Smith - 443 runs in 10 innings at an average of 49.22 in 2007.

5) Peter Kirsten - 410 runs in eight innings at an average of 78.20 in 1992.