India captain Rohit Sharma will return to Mumbai to consult an expert after suffering a thumb injury in the second ODI against Bangladesh. After India’s series defeat on Wednesday, India head coach Rahul Dravid said that Rohit, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen will miss out on the last ODI.

“We are struggling with a few injuries, which is not ideal for us. Kuldeep, Deepak and Rohit will certainly miss the next game. Kuldeep and Deepak are out of the series. Rohit will certainly miss the next game, fly back to Mumbai, consult an expert and see how it is. Whether he will come back for the Test match, I am not sure. Keh nahi sakte hai, but they will not play the next match, Dravid said.

Rohit walked out to bat no. 9 in India’s 272-run chase after suffering a thumb injury during the first innings. Rohit smashed his 500th six in the 49th over off Mahmudullah over deep mid-wicket and followed up with another maximum in the over. But his half-century was not enough as India lost by five runs.