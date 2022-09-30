Cricket

T20 World Cup 2022 prize money: Title winner to get $1.6 million

The losing finalist will get $800,000, while the two losing semifinalists will get $400,000 each. The four teams knocked out in the first round will get $40,000 each.

Team Sportstar
30 September, 2022
The winner of the T20 World Cup trophy on November 13, 2022, in Melbourne, will get a cash award of USD 1.6 million to go with it. 

The winner of the T20 World Cup trophy on November 13, 2022, in Melbourne, will get a cash award of USD 1.6 million to go with it. ICC confirmed this on Friday as it announced the list of prize money for the tournament - a total of USD 5.6 million overall. The losing finalist will get $800,000, while the two losing semifinalists will get $400,000 each.

The eight teams that exit at the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each. Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa are confirmed to start their tournament at the Super 12 stage.

The same structure is in place for the first-round victories - with $40,000 available to those who win each of the 12 games, amounting to $480,000.

The four teams knocked out in the first round will get $40,000 each. Teams whose campaigns begin in the first round are Namibia, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Scotland, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

