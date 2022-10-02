Women’s Asia Cup: Sri Lanka defeats UAE by 11 runs in rain-curtailed match

Sri Lanka registered its first win of the tournament as it defeated the United Arab Emirates by 11 runs in a rain-curtailed match on Sunday at the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022.

With rain stopping the match, UAE had a target of 66, but the team only managed to chase 54/7 at the end of allotted 11 overs.

The victory helped Sri Lanka move to fourth place behind India having lost one and won one match.

Prior to the halt in play, chasing a target of 110, UAE got off to a bad start as it lost its opener Esha Rohit within the first five overs.

As the game resumed UAE started stuttering, with the field spread out, it didn’t get the boundaries nor could rotate strike efficiently. Kavisha Egodage was sent back to the pavilion immediately after the rain break with her namesake getting her wicket.

With the revised target of 66, UAE needed to score 6 runs per over. But the slow pitch made it difficult for the batters to score and wickets fell in quick succession. From 21/2, UAE found itself tottering at 44/7.

However, as Kavisha Dilhari and Inoka Ranaweera bowled economic spells, UAE failed to get to the required target. In the end, it could only manage 54/7.

Dilhari returned with two wickets conceding just 7 runs while Ranaweera also scalped 2/7.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Sri Lanka got off to a decent start and with the help of Harshitha Samarawickrama’s 37 runs, Sri Lanka set a modest target of 110 with nine wickets loss. Harshitha top-scored for Sri Lanka with 37 as the batters struggled on a slow pitch.

