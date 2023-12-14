MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs ENG-W: England becomes first women’s team to play 100 Tests

IND-W vs ENG-W: England became the first team to feature in 100 women’s Tests during its clash against India in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 09:07 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
England’s Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight and Sophie Ecclestone during the practice session ahead of the India Vs England Test match in Navi Mumbai.
England’s Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight and Sophie Ecclestone during the practice session ahead of the India Vs England Test match in Navi Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

England’s Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight and Sophie Ecclestone during the practice session ahead of the India Vs England Test match in Navi Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

England on Thursday became the first team to feature in 100 women’s Tests during its one-off match against India at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

England played its first official Test during the 1934-35 women’s Ashes, beating Australia 2-0 in a three-match series.

However., England has only won 20 of its previous 99 contests, losing 15 and drawing 64 of them. While it has remained unbeaten in Tests against New Zealand, West Indies and South Africa, England has a negative head-to-head record against Australia (9-13) and India (1-2).

IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE SCORE

England’s win percentage of 20.20 per cent is second in women’s Tests, only behind Australia among teams to have featured in at least 30 Tests.

Former England batter Jan Brittin leads the batting charts in women’s Tests with 1935 runs 27 matches. She is followed by compatriot Charlotte Edwards (1676). Mary Duggan remains the highest wicket-taker for England and overall with 77 scalps in 17 matches.

India vs England /

India Women vs England Women

