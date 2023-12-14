IND-W vs ENG-W: England becomes first women’s team to play 100 Tests

England on Thursday became the first team to feature in 100 women’s Tests during its one-off match against India at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

England played its first official Test during the 1934-35 women’s Ashes, beating Australia 2-0 in a three-match series.

However., England has only won 20 of its previous 99 contests, losing 15 and drawing 64 of them. While it has remained unbeaten in Tests against New Zealand, West Indies and South Africa, England has a negative head-to-head record against Australia (9-13) and India (1-2).

England’s win percentage of 20.20 per cent is second in women’s Tests, only behind Australia among teams to have featured in at least 30 Tests.

Former England batter Jan Brittin leads the batting charts in women’s Tests with 1935 runs 27 matches. She is followed by compatriot Charlotte Edwards (1676). Mary Duggan remains the highest wicket-taker for England and overall with 77 scalps in 17 matches.