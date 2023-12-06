MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs ENG-W head-to-head record in T20Is: India Women vs England Women overall stats; most runs, wickets

IND-W vs ENG: Here are all the stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the T20I series between India Women and England Women.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 09:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur of India and Heather Knight of England.
FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur of India and Heather Knight of England. | Photo Credit: PTI/REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Kaur of India and Heather Knight of England. | Photo Credit: PTI/REUTERS

The Indian women’s cricket team will face off against England in a three-match Twenty20 International series, starting on December 6 in Mumbai.

England, ranked No. 2 in the world, has an overwhelming advantage against India, currently ranked No. 4, in the shortest format of the game.

However, while England is coming off a shock 1-2 series defeat against a seventh-ranked Sri Lankan side at home, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. clinched the gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September.

Here is a look at the head-to-head records for IND-W vs ENG-W in T20Is:

IND-W VS ENG-W OVERALL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS
Matches played: 20
India Women won: 7
England Women won: 20
Last result: India Women lost by 11 runs (Gqeberha; February 2023)
Last five results: IND Women won - 2; England Women won - 3
IND-W VS ENG-W HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS IN INDIA
Matches played: 9
India Women won: 2
England Women won: 7
Last result: India Women lost by one run (Guwahati; March 2019)
Last five results: India Women won - 1; England Women won - 4
IND-W VS ENG-W - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS
India highest score (vs ENG): 198/4 (20) - India lost by 7 wkts. (2018)
India lowest score (vs ENG): 88/8 (20) - India lost by 46 runs (2011)
England highest score (vs IND): 199/3 (18.4) - England won by 7 wkts. (2018)
England lowest score (vs IND): 96 (19.2) - England lost by 30 runs (2010)
India (highest individual score) vs ENG: Smriti Mandhana - 79* off 53 balls
India (best bowling) vs ENG: Renuka Singh - 5/15 in 4 overs
England (highest individual score) vs IND: Danni Wyatt - 124 off 64 balls
England (best bowling) vs IND: Sarah Glenn 4/23 in 4 overs

MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS ENG-W T20IS

  • Smriti Mandhana (IND) - 660 runs in 18 matches
  • Danni Wyatt (ENG) - 543 runs in 24 matches
  • Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) - 431 runs in 23 matches
  • Mithali Raj (IND) - 409 runs in 16 matches
  • Nat Sciver-Brunt - 375 runs in 15 matches

MOST WICKETS IN IND-W VS ENG-W T20IS

  • Katherine Sciver-Brunt (ENG) - 23 wickets in 19 matches
  • Deepti Sharma (IND) - 14 wickets in 16 matches
  • Sophie Ecclestone (ENG) - 13 wickets in 12 matches
  • Anya Shrubsole (ENG) - 11 wickets in 9 matches
  • Sarah Glenn (ENG) - 10 wickets in 9 matches

