IND-W vs ENG-W head-to-head record in T20Is: India Women vs England Women overall stats; most runs, wickets

The Indian women’s cricket team will face off against England in a three-match Twenty20 International series, starting on December 6 in Mumbai.
England, ranked No. 2 in the world, has an overwhelming advantage against India, currently ranked No. 4, in the shortest format of the game.
However, while England is coming off a shock 1-2 series defeat against a seventh-ranked Sri Lankan side at home, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. clinched the gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September.
Here is a look at the head-to-head records for IND-W vs ENG-W in T20Is:
IND-W VS ENG-W OVERALL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS
IND-W VS ENG-W HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS IN INDIA
IND-W VS ENG-W - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS
MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS ENG-W T20IS
- Smriti Mandhana (IND) - 660 runs in 18 matches
- Danni Wyatt (ENG) - 543 runs in 24 matches
- Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) - 431 runs in 23 matches
- Mithali Raj (IND) - 409 runs in 16 matches
- Nat Sciver-Brunt - 375 runs in 15 matches
MOST WICKETS IN IND-W VS ENG-W T20IS
- Katherine Sciver-Brunt (ENG) - 23 wickets in 19 matches
- Deepti Sharma (IND) - 14 wickets in 16 matches
- Sophie Ecclestone (ENG) - 13 wickets in 12 matches
- Anya Shrubsole (ENG) - 11 wickets in 9 matches
- Sarah Glenn (ENG) - 10 wickets in 9 matches
