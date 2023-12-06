IND-W vs ENG-W head-to-head record in T20Is: India Women vs England Women overall stats; most runs, wickets

The Indian women’s cricket team will face off against England in a three-match Twenty20 International series, starting on December 6 in Mumbai.

England, ranked No. 2 in the world, has an overwhelming advantage against India, currently ranked No. 4, in the shortest format of the game.

However, while England is coming off a shock 1-2 series defeat against a seventh-ranked Sri Lankan side at home, Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. clinched the gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September.

Here is a look at the head-to-head records for IND-W vs ENG-W in T20Is:

IND-W VS ENG-W OVERALL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS Matches played: 20 India Women won: 7 England Women won: 20 Last result: India Women lost by 11 runs (Gqeberha; February 2023) Last five results: IND Women won - 2; England Women won - 3

IND-W VS ENG-W HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS IN INDIA Matches played: 9 India Women won: 2 England Women won: 7 Last result: India Women lost by one run (Guwahati; March 2019) Last five results: India Women won - 1; England Women won - 4

IND-W VS ENG-W - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS India highest score (vs ENG): 198/4 (20) - India lost by 7 wkts. (2018) India lowest score (vs ENG): 88/8 (20) - India lost by 46 runs (2011) England highest score (vs IND): 199/3 (18.4) - England won by 7 wkts. (2018) England lowest score (vs IND): 96 (19.2) - England lost by 30 runs (2010) India (highest individual score) vs ENG: Smriti Mandhana - 79* off 53 balls India (best bowling) vs ENG: Renuka Singh - 5/15 in 4 overs England (highest individual score) vs IND: Danni Wyatt - 124 off 64 balls England (best bowling) vs IND: Sarah Glenn 4/23 in 4 overs

MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS ENG-W T20IS

Smriti Mandhana (IND) - 660 runs in 18 matches

Danni Wyatt (ENG) - 543 runs in 24 matches

Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) - 431 runs in 23 matches

Mithali Raj (IND) - 409 runs in 16 matches

Nat Sciver-Brunt - 375 runs in 15 matches

MOST WICKETS IN IND-W VS ENG-W T20IS