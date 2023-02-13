Women's Cricket

WPL Auction: Deepti Sharma sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore

WPL Auction: India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore at the Women’s Premier League Auction in Mumbai on Monday.

13 February, 2023 15:20 IST
FILE PHOTO: Deepti Sharma

FILE PHOTO: Deepti Sharma | Photo Credit: Pankaj Nangia

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was signed by UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Deepti, who had a base price of INR 50 lakh, was involved in a tight bidding between Delhi, Gujarat Giants and Mumbai. UP Warriorz made a surprise first bidding at INR 2.2 crore and eventually signed the all-rounder.

The 25-year-old has been the most successful T20I all-rounder in recent years. Deepti is the only player to amass over 400 runs and 40 wickets in T20Is since 2021.

Deepti is the second-highest T20I wicket-taker for India and is three shy of becoming the first India to record 100 scalps in the shortest format.

