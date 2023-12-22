MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UWCL: Barca cruises into Women’s Champions League last eight with Paralluelo double

Barca kept its 100 percent record after four rounds as English midfielder Keira Walsh and Norwegian attacker Caroline Hansen joined Paralluelo on the scoresheet.

Published : Dec 22, 2023 11:01 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Claudia Pina of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring their team’s fifth goal during the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage match between FC Barcelona and FC Rosengard at Estadi Johan Cruyff.
Claudia Pina of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring their team’s fifth goal during the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage match between FC Barcelona and FC Rosengard at Estadi Johan Cruyff. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Claudia Pina of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring their team’s fifth goal during the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage match between FC Barcelona and FC Rosengard at Estadi Johan Cruyff. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Holder Barcelona hammered Rosengrad 7-0 on Thursday to reach the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals as Salma Paralluelo scored twice for the host.

Barca kept its 100 percent record after four rounds as English midfielder Keira Walsh and Norwegian attacker Caroline Hansen joined Paralluelo on the scoresheet.

ALSO READ: UEFA President Ceferin mocks ‘fantastic’ Super League

Spain’s Claudia Pina and Marta Torrejon, as well as a Jessica Wik own goal, completed the rout inside the final 20 minutes, which also sent Swedish side Rosengrad out of the competition.

In the other Group A game, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Laura Freigang missed a 90th-minute penalty as the German outfit drew 1-1 with Benfica, keeping both sides’ chances of reaching the knock-out stages alive.

Barca, champions in 2021, led 2-0 at the break as Walsh and Hansen scored.

Its place in the last eight was secured with 20-year-old Paralluelo’s two strikes before the hour mark and late efforts from Pina and Torrejon as well as Wik beating her own goalkeeper.

Elsewhere, Lyon claimed a spot in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals despite drawing 2-2 with Norwegian side Brann.

French midfielder Amel Majri and Norwegian attacker Ada Hegerberg, with a penalty, had put the record eight-time winners 2-0 up after just 13 minutes.

Justine Kielland cut the deficit for the home side 10 minutes before the break in snowy Bergen.

Lyon played most of the second half a player down as American Lindsey Horan was shown a red card before Brann claimed a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time.

Defender Marit Lund delivered a corner before Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler fumbled and 18-year-old Brann midfielder Signe Gaupset volleyed home the crucial goal.

“I’m disappointed for the players,” Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor said.

“I would have liked them to be rewarded with a better result.”

“We will wait to be sure of top spot and we will have to win one of the two remaining matches,” she added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Barcelona /

UEFA Women's Champions League /

Keira Walsh /

Salma Paralluelo /

Ada Hegerberg

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UWCL: Barca cruises into Women’s Champions League last eight with Paralluelo double
    AFP
  2. IND vs AUS LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 2: India 168/3; Jemimah joins Richa, Mandhana runout on 74
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Liverpool vs Arsenal offers tasty start to festive feast
    Reuters
  4. Usman Khawaja to contest ICC reprimand over black armband
    Reuters
  5. Club World Cup: Fluminense dreams of pulling off shock win over City, says Diniz
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UWCL: Barca cruises into Women’s Champions League last eight with Paralluelo double
    AFP
  2. Club World Cup: Fluminense dreams of pulling off shock win over City, says Diniz
    Reuters
  3. Club World Cup Final: City gets ready to face unfamiliar style of Fluminense, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looking to regain the winning rhythm against mighty Odisha FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. UEFA President Ceferin mocks ‘fantastic’ Super League
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UWCL: Barca cruises into Women’s Champions League last eight with Paralluelo double
    AFP
  2. IND vs AUS LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 2: India 168/3; Jemimah joins Richa, Mandhana runout on 74
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Liverpool vs Arsenal offers tasty start to festive feast
    Reuters
  4. Usman Khawaja to contest ICC reprimand over black armband
    Reuters
  5. Club World Cup: Fluminense dreams of pulling off shock win over City, says Diniz
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment