Bulgarian football federation president resigns following mass protests

Borislav Mihaylov, the controversial president of the Bulgarian football federation and a former national team goalkeeper, resigned on Monday following mass protests against him.

Published : Nov 27, 2023 20:01 IST , SOFIA, Bulgaria

AP
FILE - The president of Bulgaria’s Football Union Borislav Mihaylov.
FILE - The president of Bulgaria's Football Union Borislav Mihaylov. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE - The president of Bulgaria’s Football Union Borislav Mihaylov. | Photo Credit: AP

A new president will be elected at a federation congress next year.

Several thousand football fans had taken to the streets in recent weeks to demand the resignation of Mihaylov, the goalkeeper on the Bulgaria team that reached the semifinals at the 1994 World Cup.

The fury was fuelled by the federation’s decision to play a European Championship qualifying match against Hungary on October 16 in an empty stadium, and longer-term unhappiness with the national team’s decline.

ALSO READ
Prosecutors investigate Bulgarian football federation president in the wake of violent protests

Additional pressure for the resignation came from the country’s prime minister, Nikolay Denkov, who urged in a letter to FIFA president Gianni Infantino to take “decisive action” by removing Mihaylov as federation leader and installing an interim management.

The letter, which was published on the government website, cited “long-amassed criticism and dissatisfaction of football clubs” with football leadership in the country. It also pointed out that FIFA’s statutes grant it the power to remove member federation leaders “under exceptional circumstances.”

On Monday, Mihaylov rejected all claims about “criticism by the football clubs” and snapped at reporters that only reason to quit was “to calm everyone down.” He added that his resignation was not requested by any of the football clubs.

Mihaylov did not comment on the investigation that Bulgaria’s chief prosecutor launched recently into the country’s football management, with the focus on the actions of the federation president.

The prosecutor’s probe comes after numerous media reports alleging a range of violations and potential criminal activities, including the misappropriation of public funds and involvement in illicit betting schemes.

Mihaylov was first elected in 2005 to lead the national football federation. The men’s national team has slumped under his leadership and has not qualified for a major tournament since Euro 2004.

Mihaylov was out of office for 18 months after he resigned in 2019 under pressure from the government. He left one day after Bulgaria fans made Nazi salutes and targeted England’s Black players with racial abuse during a Euro 2020 qualifying game in Sofia.

